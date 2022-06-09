Interested youngsters view a rat snake finishing a meal during Saturday's annual JAKES (Juniors Acquiring Knowledge, Ethics and Sportsmanship) Event at the Franklin County Recreation Park. The event, in which many local and area youth are introduced to a number of outdoor activities, is presented by the Franklin County Longbeards Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF). Stuart Jones of Spartanburg, South Carolina conducts the snake program; he is a self-taught practitioner of herpetology (the study of snakes). He has been coming to the JAKES Event for many years and his sessions rank highly in attendance.