 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

JAKES EVENT

  • Updated
  • 0

Interested youngsters view a rat snake finishing a meal during Saturday's annual JAKES (Juniors Acquiring Knowledge, Ethics and Sportsmanship) Event at the Franklin County Recreation Park. The event, in which many local and area youth are introduced to a number of outdoor activities, is presented by the Franklin County Longbeards Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF). Stuart Jones of Spartanburg, South Carolina conducts the snake program; he is a self-taught practitioner of herpetology (the study of snakes). He has been coming to the JAKES Event for many years and his sessions rank highly in attendance.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

CHAMPIONSHIP SATURDAY

CHAMPIONSHIP SATURDAY

NEWPORT NEWS—Franklin County junior distance runner Nathan Atchue won his third individual state championship this year, claiming title accola…

RAMBLE ACTIVITIES

RAMBLE ACTIVITIES

The annual Pigg River Ramble featured events Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Waid Recreation Area and Sports Complex at Six-Mile Post.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tiger Woods rejected 'mind-blowing' offer to join Saudi golf circuit