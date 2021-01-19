James River holds off Eagles jayvees at the end

James River-Buchanan took advantage of a second-stanza surge and withstood a fourth-quarter rally by Franklin County for a 31-29 boys junior varsity basketball triumph Saturday over the Eagles at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.

The Eagles (0-2), who were limited to single-digit scoring in each of the first three periods of play, trailed by 10 points, 26-16, at the start of the fourth quarter.

But FCHS was able to outscore the Knights, 13-5, over the game’s closing seven minutes.

The Eagles had several chances to square the count before the final horn, but failed to convert on their offensive end of the floor.

James River led 7-6 after the first quarter and pushed the spread to 10 points, 20-10, at intermission after capturing the second frame, 13-4.

Each team netted six points in the third period.

The Knights converted 11 field goals, one of which was a 3-pointer, and were 8 of 14 (57.1 percent) from the free-throw line.

Seven players scored for James River.

Jack Taylor led the Knights with 10 points