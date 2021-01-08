January fishing report

Happy New Year and good fishing.

The water temperature will be in the mid- to upper 40s.

Most species of fish will stay active if the water temperature remains higher than 40 degrees.

Look for striper fishing to continue to improve.

Some baitfish are still shallow in the back of creeks.

Largemouth bass: Fishing will be fair for largemouth bass.

The best lures to use will be drop shot rigs, jigs with plastic trailers, crank baits, shaky heads, spoons, spinner baits, Carolina rigs and Ned rigs.

Most largemouth bass will be caught on points, rock piles, brush piles and deep docks. The best depths to find them will be from 2 to 40 feet.

Structures close to deep water and ledges are key factors to finding bass.

Practice catch and release.

Smallmouth bass: Fishing for smallmouth is usually great this month for big fish.

The best areas will be rocks, ledges, humps and main channel points.