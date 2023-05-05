Leighton Lang netted two goals for the Eagles Tuesday, but Franklin County’s girls JV soccer team lost in the waning seconds of the match to Salem 3-2 at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

“It was such a competitive game,” said head coach Dave Campbell. “We lost 5-0 to(Salem) earlier in the season, and to battle them this closely really shows how far these young ladies have come.”

Franklin County scored first, with Bailey Smoot assisting Lang on a through-ball at the 23:30 mark.

The second goal came with 14:03 remaining in the period when McKenzie Oakes assisted Lang for her second goal of the night.

“Those were good goals,” Campbell said. “Very unselfish plays. Obviously, it’s great when we score, but it’s even better when several players are in on the play.”

But Salem scored two late in the period to make the count 2-2 at the half—the first with 4:28 left, and the second with less than two minutes to play

When the second half began, both teams’ defenses hunkered down and denied any points.

That lasted until about 10 seconds left in the match when a Salem player turned just above the 18 and put the ball above the outstretched hands of Eagles goalkeeper Tempi Thornhill to make the score 3-2.

As soon as the Eagles kicked off, the referee blew the whistle to end the match.

“It was a good shot,” Campbell said. “Any keeper would have been hard pressed to get that one. Tempi had some amazing saves in the game.”

The loss puts the Eagles at 5-4-2 on the season, 4-3 in the Blue Ridge District.

Smoot nets four goals to pace Eagles

Bailey Smoot netted a hat trick plus one, and Leighton Lang converted a penalty kick as Franklin County’s girls JV soccer team blanked Staunton River 5-0 Friday night at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium- Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

The win marked the third time this season Franklin County has beaten the Golden Eagles.

“That was a pretty symbolic win for the team,” said Eagles head coach Dave Campbell. “We talked a lot this week about how difficult it is to beat a team three times. I was concerned that we could go in overconfident and have a letdown.”

The first half was close, as neither team mounted a serious threat until late in the period.

In the final two minutes of the half, Smoot notched one of her four goals on an unassisted play to give the Eagles a 1-0 lead at intermission.

“Bailey’s goal really lifted us and gave us some momentum going into the second half,” Campbell said. “We started a little flat, but that goal gave us some energy that carried over. We had a good halftime talk, made some adjustments, and the ladies came back out with some fire.”

Within six minutes of the second period beginning, Smoot added goal number two on another unassisted play at the 24:07 mark.

“As she’s done much of the season, Bailey weaved through people to get the opportunity,” Campbell said. “Her footwork is creating some good chances for her.”

Four minutes later, Smoot put another in the net on another unassisted play with 19:60 remaining.

“She was in a good zone,” Campbell said. “The ball was sticking close to her foot, and she was pulling off some nice moves out there to get free for the shots.”

Another nine minutes ticked by before Lang had her penalty-kick opportunity. Staunton River was called for a foul just inside the right side of the box, and Lang converted the kick home for a 4-0 lead at the 10:10 mark.

“Leighton really makes a lot happen for us out there,” Campbell said. “She’s so unselfish in her play and really looks to involve her teammates. I’m glad she got the chance on the PK.”

Smoot tallied goal number four with 2:42 remaining in the contest on another unassisted chance.

Franklin County had 12 shots on goal in the game, and goalkeeper Tempi Thornhill recorded five saves.

“Tempi had a good game in goal, and our back line really held it together nicely for the team,” Campbell said. “Ava Bowman and Lily Anderson really held a tight stand, and they also pressed the line forward to allow us to keep the ball in the Staunton River end.

"Then our fullbacks, Lily Davis Craighead and Abby Deering were able to push high on the field to get involved in the offense.”

Eagles girls JVs rout Northside, 7-0

Five Eagle players combined for seven goals Tuesday as the Franklin County girls JV soccer team blanked Northside 7-0 in a Blue Ridge District contest.

Leighton Lang began the scoring-fest for the Eagles with an unassisted tally almost six minutes into the match.

Lindsie Hicks followed up with a goal of her own at the 12:33 mark and then assisted McKenzie Oakes for a goal with 10:23 remaining in the first half.

The Eagles took the 3-0 lead into halftime.

“I was really pleased with how we came out in that first half,” said Eagles head coach Dave Campbell. “We had just beaten Staunton River the previous evening, and it’s easy to have a letdown after a big win.

"Needless to say, that didn’t happen.”

The Eagles pressed high from the opening kick-off and largely kept the ball out of their own end. Eagle goalkeeper Tempi Thornhill needed to make only two saves.

“When your keeper stats are low, you know the team is doing a good job of holding on to the ball and keeping it out of their own end,” Campbell said.

When the second half began, Franklin County wasted little time before adding to its scoring total.

Less than three minutes into the half, Lily Davis-Craighead scored on an unassisted play form outside the box on the left side.

“I was really happy with that goal,” Campbell said. “Lily plays defense, and she played the role perfectly of an outside fullback creating scoring opportunities. I’m really proud of how she has developed at that position.”

Less than five minutes later, Bailey Smoot scored on an unassisted play at the 22:25 mark to make the score 5-0 Eagles.

At that point, Campbell said he pulled back many of the starting forwards and brought some of the defensive line up front.

Davis-Craighead capitalized on another opportunity—this time from the forward position—on a cross from Lang with 8:12 remaining in the half.

“That was really special to see,” Campbell said. “Several of the ladies on the team suggested putting Lily up top, and the idea worked. The goal was perfect—Leighton fed her the ball across the middle perfectly, and she tapped it in the goal.”

Lang added one more goal on an assist from Smoot with 3:46 remaining in the game to make the score 7-0.

“I can’t say enough about how nicely the team is coming along,” Campbell said. “I’m seeing improvement in every game, and I’m glad these young ladies are enjoying some success this season.”