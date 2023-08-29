Franklin County's 2023 junior varsity football season opener was postponed for a second time Monday because of inclement weather.

The contest also was postponed from last Thursday.

The game has been rescheduled for Monday, Sept. 18 at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field. Kickoff is 6 p.m.

The Eagles open their season Thursday when they host Salem. Kickoff at Dillon Stadium is 6 p.m.

Franklin County finishes fourth in Blue Ridge golf match

Harman English carded a team-best 38 for nine holes Monday, but Franklin County managed a fourth-place finish in a Blue Ridge District golf match Monday.

Only 13 strokes separated the top four teams.

Northside won the match with a 149, followed by Lord Botetourt with a 156, William Byrd with a 160 and Franklin County with a 162.

Staunton River came in fifth with a 189.

Botetourt Golf and swim Club hosted the match.

BFMS places 2nd in three-team match

SOUTH BOSTON - Benjamin Franklin Middle School's golf team placed second in a three-team golf match with Halifax Middle School and Patrick County Monday at Green's Folly Golf Course.

The Eagles posted a 192 team score.

Morgan Herman carded a team-best 41 for the Eagles.

Also turning in counting scores were Drew Nolen (45), Rylan Young(51) and Cody Hunt (55).

Shooting a non-counting score were Kaden Whitley (61), Levi Anderson (62), Beeringer Newbill (64), Colby Hale (64), Alex Hayes (72), Cassiday Saul (72) and Khenna Wegner (74).

BFMS's next match is Wednesday, Sept. 6 at Gordon Trent Golf Club in Stuart.

E.C. Glass sweeps Eagles

LYNCHBURG - E.G. Glass swept Franklin County, 3-0, in a non-district varsity volleyball match.

Set scores were 25-21, 25-19, 25-15.

The Eagles (2-1) suffered their first loss of the season.

Franklin County returns to action today (Wednesday, Aug. 30) against Blacksburg.

The non-district contest starts at 7 p.m. at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.

Franklin County erases deficit, downs Halifax County

SOUTH BOSTON - Franklin County overcame a first-set loss Thursday for a 3-1 non-district varsity volleyball win over Halifax County.

Set scores were 19-25, 25-10, 25-10, 25-17.