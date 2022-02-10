 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Jayvees are one win shy of 20 for the season

  • Updated
  • 0
Franklin County’s Jeffrey Hairston (No. 34) catches a long pass in stride in front of his team’s bench during the closing stages of Wednesday’s non-district road victory over Bassett, 55-50.

 STEVEN MARSH PHOTO

BASSETT—Two players scored in double figures Wednesday in leading Franklin County to a 55-50 non-district boys junior varsity basketball triumph over Bassett in the Eagles’ penultimate game of the 2022 season on the Bengals’ home floor.

FCHS (19-2) defeated Bassett for the second time this season.

The Eagles can achieve a 20-win season with a victory in Friday’s season finale against Blue Ridge District foe William Byrd.

FCHS and Bassett played to a 32-32 second-half stalemate

Javeraih Holland led the Eagles with 12 points and Antonio Mack tallied 11.

FCHS led 14-8 after the first quarter.

Bassett cut one point off the deficit by claiming the second stanza, 10-9.

Trailing by five points, 23-18, at intermission, the Bengals cut another point off the deficit in winning the third period, 17-16.

Leading by four points, 39-35, at the start of final frame, the Eagles secured the win by taking the fourth quarter, 16-15.

Bassett made 21 field goals, two of which were 3-pointers, and was 6 of 12 (50%) from the free-throw line.

Isaiah Perkins netted a game-best 17 points, while Josh Wingfield finished with 13.

Also scoring were Deonte Hairston with seven points, Salvador Coca with six, Zy Hylton with five and Tamaj Kelly with two.

Perkins and Wingfield each hit a 3-pointer.

FCHS converted 22 field goals, three of which were 3-pointers, and was 8 of 17 from the free-throw line (47.1%).

Also scoring for the Eagles were Dayevon Shain with nine points, Kendal Mattox with seven, Jeffrey Hairston with five, Zachory Swanson with four, Jack Gillispie with three and J-Shawn Rigney and Ja’ziel Hart each with two.

Shain, Hairston and Gillispie each swished a 3-pointer.

Friday’s game against the Terriers tips off at 5:30 p.m. in Vinton.

