Jayvees attempt to open season for a third time

Franklin County’s junior varsity football team makes its third attempt to open its 2021 fall season Thursday when the Eagles entertain Liberty Christian Academy.
Kickoff at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Field is 6 p.m.
The Eagles, who failed to win a game during their earlier spring campaign and who were held to 14 points during that shortened season, have had games against Bassett and Salem postponed because of COVID-19 related issues.
The Bassett game has been rescheduled for Monday, Sept. 13. That means the Eagles are slated to play the Bulldogs, the Bengals and Hidden Valley’s Titans (Thursday, Sept. 15, on the road) in a period of eight days.
FCHS last played when it scrimmaged E.C. Glass in Lynchburg on Aug. 19.
BFMS entertains Read Mountain ThursdayBenjamin Franklin Middle School’s football team puts its undefeated record on the line Thursday against Read Mountain Middle School at home.
The Roanoke Valley Middle School District contest kicks off at 5 p.m. at BFMS.
The Eagles (1-0 in the district, 2-0 overall) have defeated Patrick Henry’s middle school team in a non-league contest and Northside Middle School in a district encounter to date.
BFMS has won its two games by a combined 68-14 score.
Read Mountain defeated BFMS in a match-up during the spring season on the Eagles’ home field with the district championship resting in the balance. It marked BFMS’s lone setback during the spring.
Jayvee golfers host
Patrick Henry todayFranklin County’s junior varsity golf team entertains Patrick Henry in a dual match today.
Tee time is 4 p.m. at Willow Creek Country Club.
Eagles, Patriots play
in volleyballLong-time volleyball rivals Franklin County and Patrick Henry are matched against each other in a varsity/junior varsity doubleheader today at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.
The jayvee match starts at 5:30 p.m., the varsity match follows at 7 p.m.
The Eagles and the Patriots were rivals in the Roanoke Valley and Western Valley districts.
The Eagles compete in the Blue Ridge District, the Patriots play in the River Ridge District.
In middle school volleyball, Benjamin Franklin Middle School travels to Vinton to face William Byrd Middle School in a Roanoke Valley Middle School District match at 5:30 p.m.
CHA splits volleyball
matches at homeChristian Heritage Academy split a junior varsity/middle school volleyball doubleheader against Dayspring Christian Academy at home Friday.
The junior varsity squad (2-0 in the Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA), 2-2 overall) fell 2-1.
Set scores were 25-19, 22-25, 15-13.
The junior varsity team has defeated Westover Christian Academy of Danville and Southwest Virginia Homeschool Association (SVHSA) and lost twice to Dayspring.
The middle school team (3-1) won its third straight match, 2-0.
Set scores were 25-15, 25-18.
The Knights’ middle school team has not lost since falling to Westover in its season opener. It has two wins over Dayspring and one over SVHSA.
SML Paddling Race
is SaturdaySCRUGGS—The ninth annual Smith Mountain Lake Paddling Race is set for Saturday, Sept. 11 from 10 a.m. to noon at Smith Mountain Lake Community Park.
Awards will be presented on-site after the race.
Those who like to SUP, Surfski or Row Shell should come by and try this event.
Mountain 2 Island Paddleboards, Kayaks & Boat Rentals will be available to rent SUPs for racers who may prefer a different board.
The category specific running start begins on the community park beach.
Racers will paddle to and around a small island for a route approximately 2.5, 5 and 7.5 miles in distance.
Surfski’s and Row Shells will paddle 5 of 7.5 miles.
Same-day registration begins at 8:30 a.m.
Pre-pay registration is $30, same-day pay registration is $40.
It is asked that payment with cash or check.
All pre-registered participants receive a t-shirt.
Hunter education class
is set for Sept. 20-21A hunter education class is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 20-21, at The Franklin Center.
Sessions for the class are from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Passage of this class is required to obtain a hunting license in Virginia.
Students must attend both nights of the class.
The class is open to the first 50 students who register.
Students can pick up their books and other class materials at The Franklin Center.
Students can register at The Franklin Center or by calling instructor Robert Dillon, (540) 493-1302 and leaving a voice message.
Civitan Club stages
golf tournamentHARDY—The Smith Mountain Lake Civitan Club is hosting its seventh annual golf tournament Friday, Sept. 24 at Copper Cove Golf Club.
The one-day tournament benefits local nonprofits working to meet local needs with an emphasis on assisting those with developmental disabilities.
Four-player cost is $340, individual player cost is $90.
Cost includes lunch, beverages, golf balls and a mulligan.
The tournament is seeking sponsorships.
For information, call (540) 588-5180.