Jayvees attempt to open season for a third time

Franklin County’s junior varsity football team makes its third attempt to open its 2021 fall season Thursday when the Eagles entertain Liberty Christian Academy.

Kickoff at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Field is 6 p.m.

The Eagles, who failed to win a game during their earlier spring campaign and who were held to 14 points during that shortened season, have had games against Bassett and Salem postponed because of COVID-19 related issues.

The Bassett game has been rescheduled for Monday, Sept. 13. That means the Eagles are slated to play the Bulldogs, the Bengals and Hidden Valley’s Titans (Thursday, Sept. 15, on the road) in a period of eight days.

FCHS last played when it scrimmaged E.C. Glass in Lynchburg on Aug. 19.

BFMS entertains Read Mountain ThursdayBenjamin Franklin Middle School’s football team puts its undefeated record on the line Thursday against Read Mountain Middle School at home.

The Roanoke Valley Middle School District contest kicks off at 5 p.m. at BFMS.

The Eagles (1-0 in the district, 2-0 overall) have defeated Patrick Henry’s middle school team in a non-league contest and Northside Middle School in a district encounter to date.