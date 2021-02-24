Jayvees begin season Monday on the road

DALEVILLE - Franklin County's junior varsity football team opens its season Monday against Blue Ridge District rival Lord Botetourt.

Kickoff at Lord Botetourt is 6 p.m.

Besides Monday's contest, the Eagles have games scheduled against William Byrd (home, March 4), Salem (away, March 11), Northside (home, March 18), Lord Botetourt (home, March 25) and William Fleming (away, April 1).

Kickoff for each of these games is 6 p.m.

FCHS last played Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 when the Eagles bested William Byrd in a game played in Vinton.

The Eagles are coming off a 9-1 season. They had won their previous seven games and nine in a row before suffering their lone setback - a 36-0 shut-out loss to Lord Botetourt on the road.

Mike Guecia is in his fourth year as the Eagles' head coach. He has guided FCHS to a 23-7 record.

Since 2016, the Eagles are 30-10 in junior varsity football.