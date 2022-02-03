Jayvees improve to 18-1 with a pair of wins

Franklin County outscored Magna Vista 20-7 in the fourth quarter Wednesday night en route to a 14-point, 50-36 non-district boys junior varsity basketball victory over the Warriors at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.

The Eagles' triumph is their second this season over the Warriors and their seventh in a row.

Victories in two of their last three games would produce a 20-win campaign.

Magna Vista led 13-12 after the first quarter before FCHS (18-1, 8-0 Blue Ridge) rallied in the second stanza and wiped out the deficit by outscoring the Warriors 14-6.

Trailing 26-19 at intermission, the Warriors rebounded in the third period, courtesy of a 10-4 run to cut the deficit to one point, 30-29.

Five players scored for Magna Vista.

Torian Younger led the Warriors with 14 points and J'Mere Hairston added 11.

Magna Vista made 16 field goals, two of which were 3-pointers, and was 2 of 8 (25%) from the free-throw line.

FCHS converted 20 field goals, two of which were 3-points, and was 8 of 16 (50%) from the free-throw line.

Jeffrey Hairston paced the Eagles with 13 points, while Javeriah Holland netted 12 and Antonio Mack tallied 11.

Mack and Zachory Swanson each swished a 3-pointer.

The Eagles, who are 9-1 at home this season, play their final 2021-2022 contest at Samuel M. Hawkins Central Gymnasium Friday against Blue Ridge District foe Northside. Tip off is 5:30 p.m.

TIP-INS: Tuesday, the Eagles led 15-3 after the first quarter and bested Lord Botetourt by 13 points, 51-38.

The Cavaliers won the second stanza, 14-9, to make the count 24-17 at intermission, and they claimed the third period, 14-12, to pull within five points, 36-31, of the lead.

The Eagles more than doubled the Cavaliers' scoring output in the final frame - they captured the stanza 15-7 to settle the issue.

FCHS has held 10 opponents to fewer than 40 points this season, while scoring 50 or more points 13 times.

Lord Botetourt made 12 field goals, one of which was a 3-pointer, and was 13 of 18 (72.2%) from the free-throw line.

Eight players scored for the Cavaliers, two of whom finished in double figures with 13 annd 11 points.

The Eagles converted 20 field goals, six of which were 3-pointers, and were 5 of 7 (71.4%) from the free-throw line.

Holland led the Eagles with 11 points.

Also scoring were Kendal Mattox and Swanson each with seven points, Luke Burrows with six, Ja'ziel Hart with five, Dayewon Shain, Jack Gillispie and Hairston each with four and Mack with three.

Burrows swished two 3-pointers, while Hart, Mack, Gillispie and Swanson each hit one.