Jayvees open season with win

Daelyn Muse scored the game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter on a 1-yard run as Franklin County rallied from a one-point deficit for a 28-21 non-district junior varsity football victory over Bassett in the 2022 season opener for both clubs at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

Also, the triumph is the first for new Eagles head coach Hunter Lovelace.

The Bengals (0-1) took their only lead of the game, 21-20, on a 48-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Bassett also scored TDs on runs covering 42 and 2 yards.

Muse found the end zone from six yards to give the Eagles their initial lead, 6-0.

Next, quarterback Winston Davenport hit receiver Quincy Pruitt with a 60-yard scoring strike to make the count 14-0.

The score as 14-7 when Rashaun Hughey sprinted for a 33-yard TD that produced a 13-point, 20-7 advantage.

FCHS (1-0) returns to action Thursday against Salem. The non-district contest kicks off at 6 p.m. at Salem Stadium-Willis White Field.

Ferrum opens against UVa-WiseWISE—Ferrum College opens its 2022 football season with a visit to NCAA Division II the University of Virginia’s College at Wise at Carroll Dale Stadium.

The Panthers are coming off a 6-4 (3-3 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC)) season.

Cleive Adams is in his third year in charge of the Panthers.

The two teams will not play in 2023. Ferrum Director of Athletics John Sutyak said recently.

This is the third match-up between the two schools and UVa. Wise has won the previous two games, staged in 1995 and 1996.

Former Franklin County standout Brandon Smith played in the 1996 game won by the Highland Cavaliers, 7-0.

Kickoff is 7 p.m.

BFMS places second in golf matchSOUTH BOSTON -Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s golf team placed second Monday in a tri-match hosted by Halifax Middle School at Greens Folly Golf Course.

The Lions were victorious in the nine-hole match.

Morgan Herman led the Eagles with a 51.

Also turning in counting scores were Kynlee Cepelnik (53), Kyndal Hudson (56) and Drew Nolen (57).

Posting non-counting scores were Nathan Amos (63), Tyler Foutz (64), Caden Kelly (66), Kaegan Baker (70), Beringer Newbill (72), Colby Hale (72) and Taylee Amos (73).

BFMS’s next match is Tuesday at Gordon Trent Golf Course in Stuart.

Patrick County is the host school.

Jayvees best three Piedmont teams in quad-matchCOLLINSVILLE—Franklin County’s junior varsity golf team defeated Piedmont District teams Magna Vista, Bassett and Patrick County in a quad match last week at Beaver Hills Golf Club.

Franklin County, coached by Bryce Varner, carded a 169, followed by Magna Vista (199), Bassett (202) and Patrick County (206).

The Eagles’ Mychael Htcher and Nick Snead shared medalist honors, each with a 41.

Also, Brennan Young shot a 43 and Ryan Slough carded a 44.

Posting non-counting scores were Rylan Adkins (50) and Dominic Myers (58).

BFMS rallies from first-set for win over Cave SpringBenjamin Franklin Middle School rallied from a first-set loss to defeat Cave Spring Middle School, 2-1, in a Roanoke Valley Middle School District volleyball match Monday at home

Set scores were 21-25, 25-11, 15-8.

SaraBeth Crews served nine aces to lead the Eagles (2-0 in the district, 2-0 overall).

Also Laila Randal contributed eight aces and one kill, Allison Hodges totaled six aces, one dig and one kill and Abbie Altice finished the match with two aces and three kills.

The Eagles’ next match is today at Glenvar Middle School.

BFMS B-team wins first game, 16-6ROANOKE—Benjamin Franklin Middle School B football team claimed its first victory of the 2022 season, 16-6 over Northside Middle School Monday at Vikings Stadium/Jim Hickam Field.

The Eagles broke a scoreless halftime stalemate with eight points in the third quarter and eight points in the fourth.

The Noresmen scored a touchdown in the final minute of the contest, but their 2-point conversion try failed.

Daniel Ramsey tallied BFMS’s first points when he returned an interception for a touchdown in the third frame.

In the final stanza, Hemi Adams found the end zone for the Eagles.

Adams scored both of BFMS’s 2-point conversions.

Andrew Lewis conquers BFMS, 28-8SALEM—Andrew Lewis scored the game’s first 28 points en route to a 28-8 football triumph over Benjamin Franklin Middle School Thursday at Salem Stadium-Willis White Field.

The Wolverines tallied 14 points in each half.

Andrew Lewis employed an onside kick on the kickoff and recovered it to set up its first touchdown on a fourth and goal call from the 7 yard line. Its 2-point conversion was successful.

The game was delayed for 30 minutes because of lightning in the area of the stadium.

When play resumed, a BFMS drive was stymied by a fumble.

Andrew Lewis turned the miscue into points courtesy of pass play, but its 2-point attempt failed.

The count was 20-0 after a five-play march at the start of the third quarter.

On BFMS’s next series. quarterback Reid McElvain completed passes covering 35 and 15 yards to advance the ball to Andrew Lewis’ 30 yard line.

But after a sack and a loss of yards, the Eagles turned the ball over on downs.

Andrew Lewis took possession and traveled 70 yards for its final TD. Its 2-point conversion try was successful.

The Eagles (0-0 in the Roanoke Valley Middle School District, 1-1 overall) avoided the shutout when McElvain recovered a fumble and returned it 45 yards for a TD, the McElvain ran for the 2-point conversion.

“Andrew Lewis was much more disciplined up front and blocked well all night, BFMS head coach Chris Renick said.

“We have to get back to the fundamentals of football,’’ Renick said. “We have to communicate better up front, make our calls and get after it.

“As a team, we are dealing with some adversity; hopefully, we can bounce back against Northside at home.’’

Thursday’s kickoff is 5 p.m.

Youth lacrosse teams begin practicesSIX-MILE POST—Franklin County’s boys and girls youth club lacrosse teams begin preseason practice in September.

The boys teams are holding practices on Tuesdays and Thursdays from Sept. 6 through Oct. 13th at Waid Recreation Area and Sports Complex from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Pads and equipment are available to borrow.

Participants should bring mouth guard cleats and a water bottle.

The girls teams are holding open field practices on Tuesdays and Thursdays from Sept. 13 through Oct. 27 at Waid Rereation Area and Sports Complex from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Some equipment is available to borrow.

Participants should bring a lacrosse stick, goggles, mouth guard cleats and a water bottle.

Registration is required for these programs at playfranklincounty.com .

Deadline to register is Thursday (Sept. 1).

For information on the boys program, contact Mindy at fclaxclub@gmail.com .

For information on the girls program, contact Amy Dwyer at coachamy.fclax@gmail.com .

Also information can be obtained at facebook.com/fclaxclub .

The Franklin County Lacrosse Club, Inc. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to organizing, developing and promoting lacrosse in Franklin County and surrounding areas.

Benefit tournament for Eagles baseball is setHARDY -The fifth annual Franklin County High School Baseball Booster Club golf tournament is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 8 at Copper Cove Golf Club.

Shot-gun start is 1 p.m.

Lunch will be served beginning at noon.

Format is four-player Captain’s Choice.

Entry fee is $300.

Entry fee includes cart and green fees, lunch, prizes for top finishers, closest to the pin, longest drive and longest putt.

Two mulligans and one red tee can be purchased for $15 per player.

It is asked that checks be made to FCHS Baseball Club, P.O. Box 631, Rocky Mount, VA, 24151.

Team captain’s name and team captain’s mailing address, email address and phone number are need on all entry forms.

Email entry form to cihylton34@gmail.com .

Venmo (@EaglesBaseball-BoosterClub) and Paypal (@FCHSBaseball) are accepted forms of payment.

Call Chris with any questions, (540)-493-3344.

SMLCA is hosting benefit tournamentMONETA—Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (SMLCA) is hosting its seventh annual golf tournament, Saturday, Oct. 8 at The Waterfront Country Club.

To sponsor or create a team call Michelle Agee, (540) 296-3291 or contact her by email: magee@smlca.org .

SML Regional Chamber of Commerce tournament is Oct 14HUDDLESTON—Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce is banking on the popularity of its long-standing summer golf tournament with the addition of a fall tournament in October.

The organization’s first fall tournament is set for Friday, Oct. 14 at Mariners Landing Golf and Country Club.

Sponsorships and player registrations are being accepted.

Tournament format is 18-hole Captain’s Choice with an afternoon shot-gun start.

Participants are served lunch and have access to the driving range and putting green.

A variety of prizes and awards are presented following play.

For information or to register, log on to visitsmithmountainlake.com/sml-fall-classic-golf-tournament or contact Erin Stanley, (540) 721-1203 or estanley@visitsmithmountainlake.com .

SML Post 62 schedules charity tournamentHUDDLESTON—Smith Mountain Lake American Legion Post 62 is staging its first charity golf tournament Friday, Sept. 2 at Mariners Landing Golf and Country Club.

Proceeds benefit local veterans in need.

Cost is $80 for single players, $300 for a team of four players.

Cost includes green and cart fees, a box lunch and goody bag.

Range warm-up is 11:30 a.m., followed by registration at noon and a shot-gun start at 1 p.m.

For sponsorship information, contact Brian Keaton, (717) 813-3965 or blksr@yahoo.com .

Fall Prospect Day is setFERRUM—Ferrum College has scheduled a Fall Prospect Day for women’s lacrosse for Saturday, Sept. 10 on the college campus.

Activities are from 9 a.m. to noon, with registration beginning at 8 a.m.

There are a limited number of spots available.

Payment and liability forms can be submitted on Sept. 10.

Both are available on Ferrum’s women’s lacrosse page at wwwferrumpantherr.com .

To secure a spot, email head coach Karen Harvey at kharvey@ferrum.edu .

Osprey 5K and 10K races are Oct. 22MONETA—Friends of Smith Mountain Lake SP is staging the annual Osprey 5K and 10K races Saturday, Oct. 22 at 9 a.m.

Register online at runsignup.com .

For information visit www.smispfriends.com/Osprery 10K5K .