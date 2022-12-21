Jayvees pull away in third quarter, down Bassett by 13

BASSETT - Franklin County used a 15-6 third-quarter run Thursday to subdue Bassett, 51-38, in a non-district boys junior varsity basketball contest.

Franklin County led 16-9 after the opening quarter and despite being outscored 10-8 in the second stanza, the Eagles managed to attain a 24-19 edge at intermission.

The Eagles' third-period surge enabled them to push the spread to 14 points, 39-25.

The Bengals won the final frame, 13-12.

Bassett made 12 field goals, three of which were 3-pointers, and was 11 of 22 (50%) from the free-throw line.

Bassett committed 18 fouls.

Marquez Duvernay tallied a game-best 14 points for the Bengals. He hit two 3-pointers.

David Cook finished with 10 points, including a 3-pointer.

Also scoring were Cole Byrd with four points, Josiah Cahill with three points, Aaron Osgood and Colin Turner each with two points and Zyreak Manns, Peyton Schooler and TyMerius Walton each with one.

Franklin County converted 19 field goals, one of which was a 3-pointer, and was 12 of 19 (63.2%)from the free-throw line.

The Eagles committed 20 fouls.

Jacob Mullins led Franklin County with 12 points, while JT Lomax and Devin Lee each totaled 10 points.

Also scoring were Gage Coleman and Kamarion Hancock each with seven points, Eli Woody and Landon Divers each with two points and Liam Greene with one point.