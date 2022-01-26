 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Jayvees rally in final frame for win

  • 0

In a game that featured seven, fourth-quarter lead changes, Franklin County turned a one-point deficit after three periods of play into a seven-point, 41-35  triumph over William Fleming Tuesday in a Blue Ridge District boys junior varsity basketball victory at Samuel M. Hawkins Central Gymnasium.

The Eagles took the lead for go when they converted an offensive rebound off a missed free-throw attempt into points.

FCHS outscored William Fleming, 13-6, in the final, seven-minute frame.

The Eagles' win is their second this season over the Colonels.

With three league games remaining, FCHS (14-1, 7-0 Blue Ridge) is in pursuit of an undefeated finish in district play.

William Fleming led 10-9 after the first quarter and 20-17 at intermission after taking the second stanza 10-8.

FCHS cut two points off the deficit by capturing the third period, 11-9.

The Colonels made 14 field goals, three of which were 3-pointers, and were 4 of 6 (66.7%) from the free-throw line.

People are also reading…

Jalique Scott led William Fleming with 16 points and Quante Dillard tallied 10.

Scott swished two 3-pointers and Dillard hit one.

Also scoring were Demaris Harper with seven points and Aaron Alexander with two.

FCHS converted 18 field goals, one of which was a 3-pointer, and was 5 of 9 from the free-throw line (55.6%).

Dayevon Shain paced the Eagles with 13 points. He made his team's lone 3-pointer.

Also scoring were Jeffrey Hairston with nine points, Javeraih Holland with eight, Kendal Mattox with seven and Zachory Swanson and Ja'ziel Hart each with two.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

RETURNING TO THE MAT

RETURNING TO THE MAT

After placing second in last weekend's Roanoke City Middle School Championships, Benjamin Franklin Middle School competes in the Northside Inv…

Eagles split a pair of double duals

Claire McElvain placed first in the girls 100 freestyle in a personal-best time Friday for Franklin County in a tri-swimming meet at the Frank…

Watch Now: Related Video

Bears and Vikings Countdown to Kickoff