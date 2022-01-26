Jayvees rally in final frame for win

In a game that featured seven, fourth-quarter lead changes, Franklin County turned a one-point deficit after three periods of play into a seven-point, 41-35 triumph over William Fleming Tuesday in a Blue Ridge District boys junior varsity basketball victory at Samuel M. Hawkins Central Gymnasium.

The Eagles took the lead for go when they converted an offensive rebound off a missed free-throw attempt into points.

FCHS outscored William Fleming, 13-6, in the final, seven-minute frame.

The Eagles' win is their second this season over the Colonels.

With three league games remaining, FCHS (14-1, 7-0 Blue Ridge) is in pursuit of an undefeated finish in district play.

William Fleming led 10-9 after the first quarter and 20-17 at intermission after taking the second stanza 10-8.

FCHS cut two points off the deficit by capturing the third period, 11-9.

The Colonels made 14 field goals, three of which were 3-pointers, and were 4 of 6 (66.7%) from the free-throw line.

Jalique Scott led William Fleming with 16 points and Quante Dillard tallied 10.

Scott swished two 3-pointers and Dillard hit one.

Also scoring were Demaris Harper with seven points and Aaron Alexander with two.

FCHS converted 18 field goals, one of which was a 3-pointer, and was 5 of 9 from the free-throw line (55.6%).

Dayevon Shain paced the Eagles with 13 points. He made his team's lone 3-pointer.

Also scoring were Jeffrey Hairston with nine points, Javeraih Holland with eight, Kendal Mattox with seven and Zachory Swanson and Ja'ziel Hart each with two.