Jayvees shut out Bassett for first win

BASSETT - Franklin County scored three touchdowns in the third quarter Monday night to enhance a two-touchdown advantage in a 33-0 non-district, shut-out junior varsity football victory over Bassett at Ed Bassett Stadium.
The Eagles turned a 14-0 halftime edge into the final count with a 19-point scoring surge in the third period on three touchdowns and a successful point-after-touchdown kick (PAT).
With the win, the Eagles (1-1) square their record and end a seven-game losing streak dating to an 0-6 finish in their spring 2021 season, a campaign in which they manufactured only 14 points.
The Eagles were blanked in their season opener by Liberty Christian Academy (LCA) at home, 21-0, last week, but reversed that scoring course in their first road contest of the season and achieved a result that was more to their liking.
The Eagles took a 6-0 lead when quarterback Luke Burrows completed a touchdown toss to running back Ryder Gardner.
In the second stanza, J-Shawn Rigney found the end zone and Zac McDaniel ran for the 2-point conversion to make the count 14-0.
The Eagles' Gavin Hall returned the second-half kickoff for a TD and McDaniel scored twice on long TD runs in the third quarter.
The Eagles were scheduled to open the season with the visit to Bassett and a home game against Salem, but both were postponed.
Thus the LCA contest, played last Thursday, was the Eagles' season opener; the Bulldogs were their first opponent since an Aug. 19 preseason match-up against E.C. Glass.
FCHS returns to action Thursday against Magna Vista.
The non-district contest kicks off at 7 p.m. at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.
BFMS raises record to 3-0, wins 22-0
Benjamin Franklin Middle School's football team scored once in the first half and twice after intermission Thursday in a 22-0 Roanoke Valley Middle School District triumph over Read Mountain Middle School at home.
With the win, the Eagles (2-0 in the district, 3-0 overall) avenge their lone loss from their spring 2021 season.
"Overall, we played a good game, but we had too many penalties and missed tackles,'' Eagles head coach Chris Renick said.
"Hats off to Read Mountain; they are a very physical, disciplined and well-coached team. Our defense stepped up to the challenge and made plays to put us in situations to score.''
Quarterback Ja'ziel Hart found the end zone from six yards for the Eagles' first score and following a 2-point conversion, the count was 8-0.
Hart had a 20-yard run on the drive and his 35-yard completion to receiver Jacob Mullins helped set up the TD.
In the second half, Hart would recover a fumble and after his runs of 15, 10 and 10 yards, he hit Mullins with a 40-yard scoring strike. BFMS's 2-point conversion attempt failed.
Elan Catoe's quarterback sack and an interception by Hart gave the ball back to the Eagles' offense, and on a fourth and 15 call, Hart hit Antonio Mack with a 40-yard TD pass.
Then, BFMS completed the scoring with a 2-point conversion.
Hart finished with three interceptions and a fumble recovery. He was named Defensive Player of the Game by the Eagles coaching staff.
Mullins and Mack shared Offensive Player of the Game accolades.
"They provided great (pass) route running, catching the ball and downfield blocking for our runners,'' Renick said.
BFMS returns to action Thursday against Cave Spring Middle School.
Kickoff at Dwight Bogle Stadium in Roanoke is 5 p.m.