Jayvees stay unbeaten in Blue Ridge, win 48-19

MONETA -Jeffrey Hairston netted a game-best 10 points Friday to lead Franklin County's boys junior varsity basketball team to a 48-19 Blue Ridge District victory over Staunton River.

The Eagles (13-1, 6-0 Blue Ridge) limited the Golden Eagles to single-digit scoring in each quarter.

FCHS led 10-3 after the opening quarter, 27-5 at intermission, 37-12 after three period and settled the issue with an 11-7 spurt in the final frame.

The Eagles' victory over the Golden Eagles is their second this season.

Staunton River was limited to seven field goals, two of which were 3-points, and was 3 of 10 (30%) from the free-throw line.

Six players scored for the Golden Eagles, none of whom were in double figures.

Isaac Gillenwater swished both of his team's 3-pointers to pace Staunton River with six points.

Also scoring were Oscar Proctor and Jonathan Burns each with four points, Trey Harris and Blake Caldwell each with two and Lucas Sellers with one.

The Eagles made 21 field goals, one of which was a 3-pointer, and were 5 of 9 (55.6%) from the free-throw line.

Javeraih Holland tallied eight points for FCHS.

Also scoring were Ja'ziem Hart and Jayden Boyd-Taylor each with six points, Antonio Mack with five, Kendal Mattox with four, Luke Burrows with three, and Dayevon Shain, Zachory Swanson and Tyler Gibson each with two.

Mack hit his team's lone 3-pointer.

FCHS entertains Blacksburg in a non-district encounter Wednesday.

Tip off at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium is 5:30 p.m.