Jayvees stymie Warriors' comeback bid, win 26-20 at home

Franklin County scored two touchdowns in the third quarter and withstood a rally by Magna Vista in the final frame for a 26-20 non-district junior varsity football victory over the Warriors Thursday at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

The Eagles (2-1) won for the second time in four days, following Monday night's road shut-out victory over Bassett, and completed a stretch of three games in eight days.

Both of FCHS's wins have come at the expense of teams that compete in the Piedmont District.

The Eagles led 12-6 at halftime, but surrendered the advantage to the Warriors, 14-12, before building a 12-point advantage with their two, third-period TDs.

The Warriors cut the deficit in half, 26-20, when they manufactured their final score on a pass play as the contest reached the eight-minute mark.

Magna Vista's drive for the possible winning TD was thwarted when Eagles free safety Gavin Hall intercepted a pass with 1:37 remaining.

Following the Warriors use of their last time out, the Eagles were able to run out the game's waning seconds.

Quarterback Luke Burrows and running back J-Shawn Rigney provided the Eagles with their third-period TDs.