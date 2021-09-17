 Skip to main content
Jayvees stymie Warriors' comeback bid, win 26-20 at home
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Franklin County scored two touchdowns in the third quarter and withstood a rally by Magna Vista in the final frame for a 26-20 non-district junior varsity football victory over the Warriors Thursday at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

The Eagles (2-1) won for the second time in four days, following Monday night's road shut-out victory over Bassett, and completed a stretch of three games in eight days.

Both of FCHS's wins have come at the expense of teams that compete in the Piedmont District.

The Eagles led 12-6 at halftime, but surrendered the advantage to the Warriors, 14-12, before building a 12-point advantage with their two, third-period TDs.

The Warriors cut the deficit in half, 26-20, when they manufactured their final score on a pass play as the contest reached the eight-minute mark.

Magna Vista's drive for the possible winning TD was thwarted when Eagles free safety Gavin Hall intercepted a pass with 1:37 remaining.

Following the Warriors use of their last time out, the Eagles were able to run out the game's waning seconds.

Quarterback Luke Burrows and running back J-Shawn Rigney provided the Eagles with their third-period TDs.

The Eagles did have an opportunity to score a TD late in the first half from deep in their red (scoring), but failed to do so.

FCHS returns to action Thursday (Sept. 23)  against Hidden Valley. Kickoff at Dwight Bogle Stadium in Roanoke is 6 p.m.

