Jayvees top Comets by 10 in season opener

Franklin County used a 22-13 scoring surge in the third quarter Wednesday and defeated Halifax County, 53-43, in a non-district boys junior varsity basketball contest, the 2021-2022 season opener for both clubs at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.

The Eagles (1-0), coached by Tony Gill, turned a two-point, 19-17 deficit at halftime into a seven-point, 39-32 advantage after three periods of play courtesy of the surge.

FCHS won the final, seven-minute frame 14-11 to secure the 10-point victory.

The contest was even at 6 after the opening quarter, then the Comets (0-1) snapped the stalemate by taking the second stanza 13-11.

Seven players scored for the Comets, none of whom finished in double figures.

Halifax hit three 3-point field goals.

Javeraih Holland led the Eagles with a game-best 14 points and Jeffrey Hairston tallied 13.

Also scoring were Zachory Swanson with eight points, Dayevon Shain with seven, Kendall Mattox with six, Jackson Gillispie with three and Tyler Gibson with two.

FCHS converted 24 field goals, three of which were 3-pointers, and was 2 of 5 (40%) from the free-throw line.