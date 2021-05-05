Jayvees top Northside in extra frames

ROANOKE—Franklin County scored three runs in the top of the 10th inning Thursday and held Northside at bay in the bottom the frame for an 8-5 Blue Ridge District junior varsity baseball win over the Vikings.
The Eagles (1-0, 1-0 Blue Ridge District) trailed 4-1 entering their half of the seventh inning before rallying for four runs to take a 5-4 edge.
The Vikings manufactured the equalizer in the last of the seventh to force extra innings.
Neither team scored in the eighth and ninth frames.
FCHS collected five hits and committed three errors, while Northside produced 12 hits, but labored defensively; the Vikings were charged with eight miscues.
The Eagles broke a 5-5 stalemate when Ean Amerson drove in what proved to be the game-winning run with a sacrifice fly.
Northside used a single in the bottom of the second to break a scoreless deadlock, and in the seventh got a first-pitch base hit that plated the tying run.
Five players collected multiple hits for the Vikings, who also scored twice in the third and once in the sixth.
Base hits by Ashton Hylton and Rowan Sigmon ignited the Eagles’ seventh-inning surge.
The two teams combined to strand 22 base runners: 12 by FCHS, 10 by Northside.
Thirty batters were strike-out victims: 18 by FCHS, 12 by Northside.
FCHS sent 50 batters to the plate, while Northside sent 45.
Of the 17 combined hits, only one was for extra bases: a double by FCHS’s Chase Parcell.
Lawson Pasley was the winning pitcher for the Eagles. He yielded four hits and two runs, while striking out seven in six innings of relief.
Pasley threw 92 pitches, 57 of which were strikes and 14 of those were first-strike deliveries. He faced 24 batters.
Pasley retired two batters by ground outs and six by fly outs.
Braden Mullins started for the Eagles and worked four innings. He permitted eight hits, a walk and three runs, while striking out five.
Northside employed two pitchers; its reliever was charged with the loss, while its starter threw 6 1/3 frames and allowed four hits and five runs, while striking out 12.
Hylton, Sigmon, Mullins, Parcell and Robert Pagans each had a hit for the Eagles.
FCHS stole seven bases in seven attempts: three by Pagans, two by Pasley and one each by Amerson and Parcell.
Six players accounted for Northside’s hits; five of those players registered multiple hits.