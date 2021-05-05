Jayvees top Northside in extra frames

Thirty batters were strike-out victims: 18 by FCHS, 12 by Northside.

FCHS sent 50 batters to the plate, while Northside sent 45.

Of the 17 combined hits, only one was for extra bases: a double by FCHS’s Chase Parcell.

Lawson Pasley was the winning pitcher for the Eagles. He yielded four hits and two runs, while striking out seven in six innings of relief.

Pasley threw 92 pitches, 57 of which were strikes and 14 of those were first-strike deliveries. He faced 24 batters.

Pasley retired two batters by ground outs and six by fly outs.

Braden Mullins started for the Eagles and worked four innings. He permitted eight hits, a walk and three runs, while striking out five.

Northside employed two pitchers; its reliever was charged with the loss, while its starter threw 6 1/3 frames and allowed four hits and five runs, while striking out 12.

Hylton, Sigmon, Mullins, Parcell and Robert Pagans each had a hit for the Eagles.

FCHS stole seven bases in seven attempts: three by Pagans, two by Pasley and one each by Amerson and Parcell.

Six players accounted for Northside’s hits; five of those players registered multiple hits.