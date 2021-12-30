Jayvees win twice at Hidden Valley to stay unbeaten

ROANOKE - Franklin County's junior varsity boys basketball team claimed a pair of victories Tuesday and Wednesday in games played at Hidden Valley High School.

Tuesday, the Eagles (8-0) routed Blue Ridge District foe William Fleming in a non-district encounter by 36 points, 67-31, while on Wednesday, the Eagles defeated Jefferson Forest, 42-34.

In the triumph over the Colonels, Kendal Mattox paced FCHS with 16 points and Javeraih Holland netted 14.

Also scoring were Ja'Ziem Hart with seven points, Dayevon Shain with six, Tyler Gibson and Luke Burrows each with five, Jeffrey Hairston and Antonio Mack each with four and Jack Gillispie, J-Shawn Rigney and Jayden Boyd-Taylor each with two.

In the victory over the Cavaliers, Holland led the Eagles with 10 points.

Also scoring were Mattox and Shain each with eight points, Hairston with six, Rigney and Mack each with four and Gillispie with two.

FCHS's next game is Tuesday against William Fleming.

The Blue Ridge District contest tips off at 5:30 p.m. in Roanoke.

The Eagles are 1-0 in the Blue Ridge District.