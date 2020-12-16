Johnny CASA 5K is slated for Saturday

The 15th annual Johnny CASA 5K Run/Walk is scheduled for Saturday in Rocky Mount.

The race and the walk talk the starter’s gun at 9 a.m.

The event is being promoted as a superhero-themed, family fun run/walk.

Proceeds benefit the Southern Virginia Child Advocacy Center (CASA) in Rocky Mount.

Established in August 2001, the Southern Virginia Child Advocacy Center provides a comprehensive interdisciplinary response to children impacted by the immediate and long-term trauma associated with abuse and neglect.

David Carter (men’s) and Natalie Davis (women’s) are the reigning 5K champions. Both are Franklin County prep distance runners.

The course has changed this year, and other changes have been made to help ensure the safety of the participants.

The race begins at Benjamin Franklin Middle School.

Also, virtual participation is being offered.

The in-person participants start in waves based on their estimated pace.

Those paces are less than 8-minute mile, 8 to 9:59-minute mile, 10-11:59-minute mile, 12-14:59-minute mile and 15-19-minute mile.