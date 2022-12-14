Johnny CASA returns for 17th year Saturday

Southern Virginia Child Advocacy Center invites the community to participate in the 17th annual Johnny CASA 5miler - 5K walk/run Saturday at 9 a.m. in uptown Rocky Mount.

The family focused event offers a choice of a 5-mile run, 3.1- mile run (5K), or 3.1mile walk (5K) race option offering everyone a course in which they can participate.

The race will be held in uptown Rocky Mount on Saturday with an 9 a.m. start.

The funds generated from sponsorships and registration fees support the Southern Virginia Child Advocacy Center’s services.

Each year, the Southern Virginia Child Advocacy Center responds to hundreds of allegations of serious child abuse and neglect cases.

The course begins on South Main Street, near Rocky Mount Christian Church and travels downhill toward North Main Street turning our 5K participants around in the Rocky Mount Fire Department’s side lot and returning to the Child Advocacy Center (CAC) via the North Main Street route.

Five-mile runners will continue onto Benjamin Franklin Middle School turnaround on campus and travel back to the CAC via North Main again.

All participants will end the race on a downhill route in front of the CAC, on South Main Street, turning onto Floyd Ave. at the hospital, and then right onto Bank St. ending behind the CAC.

The course is designed for participants at all levels of experience.

Whether you are a seasoned runner or appreciate a leisurely stroll around town; there is a place for you in this event.

All participants will be timed; medals are awarded for several different categories.

This year’s race theme is Superheros and it is encouraged that participants join in the fun and dress up like their favorite superhero.

In addition to the race event, the center will offer raffle items, food and music.

Our organization couldn’t make this event successful without the help of many volunteers, sponsors, Rocky Mount Police Department and The Town of Rocky Mount.

Additionally,our organization is partnering with the Rocky Mount Police Department to participate in its annual food drive for the community.

Food donations are being taken through the day of the race and can be dropped off at the Southern Virginia Child Advocacy Center on 300 South Main Street in Rocky Mount. Partnering for the health and safety of children and families is a core mission of the center.

Race entry fees for individuals is $31; family and team pricing is listed on the website and registration site.

For registration information or other information regarding the event or volunteering, please call (540) 484-5566, visit www.johnnycasa5miler-5kwalk.com, www.facebook.com/runners4kids or contact by email: johnnycasa@southernvacac,org .