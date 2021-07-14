 Skip to main content
Johnny Price Memorial is back on the mat in December
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Johnny Price Memorial is back on the mat in December

  • Updated
The Johnny Price Memorial wrestling tournament returns to Franklin County’s schedule in 2021-22 after a year’s absence.

The team tournament is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 11 at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.

A field of 10 to 12 teams is planned.

This year’s tournament is the sixth.

It was not contested last year because area wrestling teams competed in limited seasons because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The tournament was last staged in January 2020.

The top three teams place.

The Eagles have never won the championship, albeit they did finish as the runner-up in 2020. FCHS lost in the title match to Blacksburg by three points, 32-29.

The Eagles bested Cave Spring (48-19), Lord Botetourt (40-25) and Patrick County (49-39) and lost to William Fleming (36-28) and Blacksburg.

Lord Botetourt, a Blue Ridge District rival of FCHS, came in third.

Blacksburg and Lord Botetourt finished with 4-1 records; FCHS, William Fleming and Northside were 3-2; Patrick County was 2-3; Cave Spring was 1-4 and Tunstall was 0-5.

Lord Botetourt was the only team to defeat Blacksburg; the Cavaliers did so in their fourth pool match, 32-30.

Former FCHS standout Brian Richards was voted Most Outstanding Wrestler; he won two bouts by pin, one by forfeit and one by major decision.

Teams from the River Ridge District have captured all five championships.

Multi-time state champion Christiansburg won each of the first three crowns from 2009-2011.

The tournament was not staged from 2012-2018. When it returned in 2019, Cave Spring claimed the championship, then, Blacksburg was victorious the following year.

FCHS placed second to Christiansburg in each of the first three tournaments, was seventh in 2019 and second in 2020.

The tournament honors the memory of the late Johnny Price, a long-time patron of all the athletic teams at FCHS, but one who had a special affinity for wrestling. Price died in 2006.

Four of Price’s sons competed for the Eagles.

J.J. Price won the Group AAA state championship in 1989, while Trung Nugyen became FCHS’s first four-time district champion in 1996.

The Eagles have added the Kahila Big Red Invitational Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, a one-day, double-elimination singles tournament to the schedule.

The tournament honors long-time Hall of Fame head coach Kris Kahila, who won more than 300 matches in his career and guided the Eagles to district and regional championships, two runner-up showings in the Group AAA state dual-team tournament (this event is no longer contested) and several top five showings in the Group AAA state tournament.

Kahila coached four state champions: Clifton Koger, Joe Callaway, Bryan Jones and Price.

The top three teams will receive trophies, the top six finishers in each weight class will earn medals and an MVP award will be presented.

