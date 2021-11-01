 Skip to main content
Jones earns ODAC Player of the Week laurels for a second time
COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Jones earns ODAC Player of the Week laurels for a second time

Ferrum College senior quarterback Titus Jones takes a break on the Panthers' bench during Saturday's victory over Guilford (N.C.) College

 STEVEN MARSH PHOTO

FOREST - Ferrum College senor quarterback Titus Jones has been chosen Offensive Player of the Week in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) following his performance in the Panthers' 57-35 league triumph over Guilford (N.C.) College Saturday at W.B. Adams Stadium.

Jones established four schools records in the Panthers' final home game of the season: touchdown passes game (6), touchdown passes season (20), completed passes season (142) and passing yards season (2,000).

The Panthers are 6-2 with two games to play and have secured their first winning season since 2017.

Jones, who hails from Reidsville, N.C., is a two-time Offensive Player of the Week honoree this season. Earlier, he received the accolade based on his performance in the Panthers' non-conference road triumph over Christopher Newport University.

Jones was 16 of 23 passing for 239 yards and totaled 89  rushing yards on nine totes against the Quakers.

Jones threw TD passes to Kai Bowers (first quarter), Christian Caldwell (second quarter) and Joe Burris III (second quarter) in the first half and Daniel Lamb (third quarter), Tmahdae Penn (third quarter) and Nic Cook (fourth quarter) in the second half.

Ferrum honored its senior class and  members of its Alumni-Sports Hall of Fame that comprise the Classes of 2020 and 2021 Saturday.

Ferrum returns to action Saturday against ODAC leader Washington and Lee University.

Kickoff is 1 p.m. in Lexington.

