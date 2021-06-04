June fishing report

Striped bassFishing should be good this month.

Stripers will be caught in the midsections of the lake, the lower sections toward the dam and in the large creeks.

Best lures will be swim baits, buck tails and Zoom flukes fished on ½- to ¾-ounce lead heads.

The best time to fish is cloudy days, early morning, nighttime (when the shad are shallow) and late afternoon.

The best depths will be from the surface to 60 feet. Live bait fished on down lines and planer boards will work this month. They will constantly be on the move.

Try to find the largest concentration of shad to locate the striped bass.

Night fishing will be fair this month. Lures like Red Fins, Thunder Sticks, large Rapalas and wake baits work when the shad come to the shoreline at night.

Crappie Fishing for crappie will be fair.

The best depths will be 5 to 15 feet.

Crappie will be found around deep docks, brush piles and fallen trees.

Docks with brush piles are usually good areas to hold crappie.