June fishing report

Most species of fish have spawned.
Water temperature will be in the 70s to near 80 by the end of the month.
Night will be the best time for fishing this month.
Largemouth bassFishing for largemouth bass should be good.
Best lures will be plastic worms, Ned rigs, drop shot rigs, crank baits, top water lures, Carolina rigs and shaky heads.
Points, brush piles, rock piles, ledges and deep docks will be the best areas to try your luck.
Best depths will be from the surface to 25 feet. The best time will be at night when the shad are spawning.
Best lures at night are wake baits, large plastic worms and football head jigs.
Smallmouth bassFishing will be fair.
Best areas will be humps, stumps and rocky areas.
Best lures will be tubes, Ned rigs, top water lures, hair jigs and medium and deep diving crank baits.
Best areas will be in the mid- to the lower sections of the lake.
Cloudy days with light wind and at night are good times. Look for areas with rocks, stumps and flats near deep water.
Striped bassFishing should be good this month.
Stripers will be caught in the midsections of the lake, the lower sections toward the dam and in the large creeks.
Best lures will be swim baits, buck tails and Zoom flukes fished on ½- to ¾-ounce lead heads.
The best time to fish is cloudy days, early morning, nighttime (when the shad are shallow) and late afternoon.
The best depths will be from the surface to 60 feet. Live bait fished on down lines and planer boards will work this month. They will constantly be on the move.
Try to find the largest concentration of shad to locate the striped bass.
Night fishing will be fair this month. Lures like Red Fins, Thunder Sticks, large Rapalas and wake baits work when the shad come to the shoreline at night.
Crappie Fishing for crappie will be fair.
The best depths will be 5 to 15 feet.
Crappie will be found around deep docks, brush piles and fallen trees.
Docks with brush piles are usually good areas to hold crappie.
Small live minnows and 1½- to 2-inch tubes or shad-shaped plastic lures fished on 1/16- to 1/8-ounce lead heads will work best to catch crappie this month.
Best areas are the main creeks and the upper section of the both main channels.
Tips of the monthNight fishing will be best this month.
Always wear a life jacket.
Try to find the areas with the largest concentration of bait fish.
Make sure running lights are on after dark.
Reports about local fishing are available on The Bass Cast Radio Show.
Be courteous, obey all the boating laws and take a kid fishing.
Editor’s Note: Capt. Dale Wilson is a professional fishing guide on Smith Mountain Lake.