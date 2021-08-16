 Skip to main content
JUNIOR VARSITY SCRIMMAGE
Franklin County High School's junior varsity football team scored four touchdowns in its victory over Appomattox County in a preseason scrimmage Thursday at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field. The Eagles travel to Lynchburg Friday to take on E.C. Glass in a scrimmage.

