Kaleb Smith is nominated for Campbell Trophy

Hampden-Sydney College has nominated senior Kaleb Smith, a former Franklin County prep standout, for the 2021 William V. Campbell Trophy, which is awarded to the nation's top football scholar-athlete by the National Football Foundation (NFF).
The semifinalists for the award are expected to be announced in early October with the finalists expected to be revealed in early November and the winner will be honored on Dec. 7 in Las Vegas along with the 2020 and 2021 College Football Hall of Fame inductees.
The majority of the award's 31 recipients played for Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) schools.
The only non-scholarship level player to win the award is Brandon Roberts of Washington (Mo.) University-St. Louis in 2002.
Two former award winners - Tom Burns in 1993 and Micah Kiser in 2017 - played for the University of Virginia.
Danny Wuerffel (Florida, 1996), Peyton Manning (Tennessee, 1997), Chad Pennington (Marshall, 1999) and Tim Tebow (Florida, 2009) are past recipients of note.
The Campbell Trophy is housed at the New York Athletic Club.
Also, the NFF selects its 63rd National Scholar-Athlete from among all college football divisions.
Each member of the class is a finalist for the Campbell Trophy, according to the NFF, and receives an $18,000 National Scholar-Athlete Award for post-graduate studies. The Campbell Trophy winner receives a $25,000 scholarship.
The winner of the Campbell Trophy will be honored during the Home Depot College Football Awards Show on Dec. 9 and at an event at the New York Athletic Club, Monday, Dec. 13.
Smith is a former Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) and Virginia Sports Information Directors' College Division Rookie of the Year. He is a three-time all-conference performer.
Smith has rushed for 1,155 yards and 12 touchdowns and has caught 116 passes for 1,052 receiving yards and four scores during his career.
In the Tigers' victory over Ferrum College in this spring's third-place match-up of the ODAC's Championship Weekend, Smith rushed for 82 yards and three touchdowns, both season-best totals.
Smith majors in mathematical economics.
At FCHS, Smith ranks fifth in career scoring with 162 points - he scored 27 touchdowns in his career (2015-2017). He scored a team-best seven TDs in 2015.
Counting his 19 scoring passes, Smith accounted for a program-best 46 TDs during his career.
Hampden-Sydney, which was picked to finish second in the ODAC in the league's preseason poll, opens its season Saturday at home against Baldwin-Wallace.