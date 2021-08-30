Kaleb Smith is nominated for Campbell Trophy

Hampden-Sydney College has nominated senior Kaleb Smith, a former Franklin County prep standout, for the 2021 William V. Campbell Trophy, which is awarded to the nation's top football scholar-athlete by the National Football Foundation (NFF).

The semifinalists for the award are expected to be announced in early October with the finalists expected to be revealed in early November and the winner will be honored on Dec. 7 in Las Vegas along with the 2020 and 2021 College Football Hall of Fame inductees.

The majority of the award's 31 recipients played for Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) schools.

The only non-scholarship level player to win the award is Brandon Roberts of Washington (Mo.) University-St. Louis in 2002.

Two former award winners - Tom Burns in 1993 and Micah Kiser in 2017 - played for the University of Virginia.

Danny Wuerffel (Florida, 1996), Peyton Manning (Tennessee, 1997), Chad Pennington (Marshall, 1999) and Tim Tebow (Florida, 2009) are past recipients of note.

The Campbell Trophy is housed at the New York Athletic Club.

Also, the NFF selects its 63rd National Scholar-Athlete from among all college football divisions.