Kellam wins regional crown with shutout of Eagles

Current head coach Kaitlyn Dula has steered FCHS to its last two runner-up showings in her three years at the helm.

The Eagles advanced to the state tournament in 2002 and 2018, losing in the quarterfinals both years. In 1986 and 1987, there was no state tournament in the old Group AAA because only 28 public high schools fielded volleyball teams at the time and 24 of those clubs were in FCHS’s region (Northwest).

Back when FCHS won its region titles, matches were best of three sets and teams could only score on their serve.

Today, the matches are best of five sets and international or rally scoring is used meaning points can be tallied whenever the ball is in play.

Kellam won both of the match’s closely contested sets before dominating play in the third set.

The count was even at 4 before the Knights scored six consecutive points to move in front 10-4.

A 10-5 edge became an 11-point spread (16-5). The difference would later reach 12 (20-8, 21-9), 13 (22-9) 14 (23-9, 24-10) and 15 (24-9, 25-10).

“(Against) a team like Kellam, you got back and forth almost every single point. You’ve got to have a serve receive and you’ve got to pass the ball if you want to put it down,’’ Dula said.