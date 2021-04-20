Kellam wins regional crown with shutout of Eagles

For the third straight year, a foe from the high school volleyball hotbed of Virginia Beach has brought an end to a Franklin County campaign.
Thursday, Floyd Kellam, the last team to win the Class 6 state championship, an accomplishment that was a achieved in 2019, was the culprit, winning 3-0 on the Eagles’ home floor—Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium—in the finals of the spring 2021 Region A tournament.
Set scores were 25-21, 25-20, 25-10.
With the win, Kellam (9-2) advances to the Class 6 state semifinals opposite Region B champion Colonial Forge. Langley and T.C. Williams are matched in the other semifinal.
The semifinals commence Tuesday with Colonial Forge and T.C. Williams playing at home.
Of Kellam’s two losses, both are to Class 5 teams, one of which is Princess Anne, a recent state champion in the classification.
FCHS (9-3) qualified for the state tournament in 2018 and lost to Frank Cox in the quarterfinals.
In 2019, the Eagles were bested by Ocean Lakes in the regional semifinals with a state tournament bid on the line.
The Eagles were making their fifth appearance in the region finals. They claimed consecutive crowns in 1986 and 1987 while under the coaching direction of Jerry Saleeby and finished as the runner-up in 2002 during Nancy Castillo’s tenure as head coach.
Current head coach Kaitlyn Dula has steered FCHS to its last two runner-up showings in her three years at the helm.
The Eagles advanced to the state tournament in 2002 and 2018, losing in the quarterfinals both years. In 1986 and 1987, there was no state tournament in the old Group AAA because only 28 public high schools fielded volleyball teams at the time and 24 of those clubs were in FCHS’s region (Northwest).
Back when FCHS won its region titles, matches were best of three sets and teams could only score on their serve.
Today, the matches are best of five sets and international or rally scoring is used meaning points can be tallied whenever the ball is in play.
Kellam won both of the match’s closely contested sets before dominating play in the third set.
The count was even at 4 before the Knights scored six consecutive points to move in front 10-4.
A 10-5 edge became an 11-point spread (16-5). The difference would later reach 12 (20-8, 21-9), 13 (22-9) 14 (23-9, 24-10) and 15 (24-9, 25-10).
“(Against) a team like Kellam, you got back and forth almost every single point. You’ve got to have a serve receive and you’ve got to pass the ball if you want to put it down,’’ Dula said.
“When you can’t...it’s hard to run an offense. I think that’s where we failed. We just couldn’t get a good pass up and that just ruined our offense.’’
In the first set, FCHS led 18-16 before Kellam rallied with three straight points to move in front.
Leading 19-18, the Knights scored six of the set’s last nine points to take a 1-0 edge in the match.
FCHS held leads of 5-4, 8-5 and 9-5 before Kellam rallied to force a stalemate at 9.
The Eagles were ahead 10-9 and 11-10 before the Knights tied the count at 12.
FCHS leads of 14-12 and 14-13 were erased by Kellam when it evened the score at 14, before moving in from 15-14, 16-14 and 16-15.
A stalemate at 16 led to three FCHS leads (17-16, 18-16 and 18-17).
The Eagles tied the score at 19 before yielding four straight points.
With Kellam ahead 23-19, the Knights netted two of the set’s last three points to capture a 2-0 edge.
Three seniors closed their FCHS careers with the setback: hitters/blockers Callie Altice at Taylor Anderson and setter Lauren Stone.
“I can’t say anything but good things about (our seniors),’’ Dula said.
Altice and junior outside hitter Courtney Bryant were on the 2018 regional runner-up squad; Altice was a sophomore, Bryant was a freshman.
The Eagles have a short turnaround as a full season of regular-season games plus district tournament matches are scheduled for this fall, prep volleyball’s traditional competitive season in Virginia.
“I’m probably give the girls a month, maybe two months off, then we’ll start off-season workout to get ready for August,’’ Dula said.
“I’m not sure if we’ll be better off playing a spring season. Sometimes, you need breaks for your body. This was a short season so it was not as taxing as the three to three-and-a-half months long season that we normally have. I hoping that if we stay in it and don’t ever have the lull, that, maybe, that will help,’’ Dula said.
“...I was just happy to play and I think the girls were happy to play. I was happy how we responded (to spring season). Just like in any high school sport, you have ups and downs. They’re teenage girls.’’
Bryant, who has verbally committed to NCAA Division I North Carolina State University of the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), led the Eagles with 13 kills and 11 digs. Stone distributed 15 assists and Emma Catoe netted three kills and three blocks.