Kennedy is 56th Big Green Award winner

FERRUM – Senior linebacker Tanner Kennedy is the 2021 recipient of the Big Green Award.
The award is presented annually by Ferrum College’s football program to the senior who best demonstrates the qualities of courage, hustle and desire as a role model to their teammates.
Kennedy hails from Big Stone Gap and is a former player at Union High School.
Kennedy, the 56th recipient of the award, played in 14 games during his Ferrum career. He registered 38 tackles (23 solo, 15 assists), 5.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and one pass break-up.
This past season, Rouse played in nine games, recorded 35 tackles (21 solo, 14 assists), four tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and one pass break-up.
The Big Green Award, given since 1971 serves as a memorial to the seven former Ferrum football players and former Panthers assistant coach Rick Tolley, all of whom perished in the Marshall (W.Va.) University plane crash, Nov.14, 1970.
Those seven players were part of Ferrum’s 1968 junior college national championship team.
The Panthers defeated Phoenix (Ariz.) 41-19 in the Shine Bowl to complete a 10-0 season and capture the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) national championship in 1968, the second of four national titles Ferrum won in football during its junior-college era (1955-1984).
Tolley served as Hank Norton’s top assistant from 1965-1967 before leaving Ferrum to take an assistant coaching position at Wake Forest (North Carolina) University. He was with the Deacons for one year; he left the Winston-Salem school for Marshall.
Tolley was in his first year as Marshall’s head coach in 1970.
The crash, the school’s recovery and later rise to football prominence are chronicled in the movie “We Are Marshall.’’
Tolley and the seven players, known as “The Ferrum 8,’’ all are enshrined in the college’s Alumni Sports Hall of Fame along with several other players and coaches from the 1968 squad, most notably team captains Renso (Rock) Perdoni and Horace Green.
Green is a former assistant coach at Ferrum and a former head prep coach at Franklin County.
A portrait of Tolley, pictures of the seven players and a plaque with the names of the Big Green Award winners are displayed in the Hank Norton Center, Ferrum’s athletic complex, which opened in May of 2012.
Ferrum’s football locker room and the press box at W.B Adams Stadium are named in Tolley’s honor.
Former Ohio University, Wake Forest University and Baylor University head football coach Jim Grobe and former college assistant coach Kevin Sherman are past award winners.
Also, former Franklin County prep players. Ricky Cruze (1983), Kevin Slough (1996) and Alveno Matthews (2017) are past recipients.
THE BIG GREEN AWARD
YEAR
RECIPIENT
1971
Jim Hottle
1972
Jim Grobe
1973
Richard Greene
1974
Mike Antonopoulos
1975
Gary Wells
1976
Johny Douglas
1977
Ed Lewis
1978
Billy Jarvis
1979
Bernie West
1980
Rob Stanley
1981
Leno Illardo
1982
Frank Rossi
1983
Ricky Cruze
1984
Randy Harper
1985
Mark McGlothlin
1986
Mark Fedrovitch
1987
Nathan Scott
1988
Greg Thurman
1989
Paul Scott White
1990
Kevin Sherman
1991
John Sheets
Cecil Phillips
1992
Kirt Studevant
1993
Ray Brown
1994
Ray Brawley
Chris Glascock
1995
David Waddell
1996
Kevin Slough
1997
Derrick Hollins
1998
J.C. Harmon
1999
James Puryear
Charles Spangler
2000
Randy Anderson
2001
Greg Middleton
2002
Matt Stinson
2003
Chris Ward
2004
George Masten
2005
Dustin Hamoy
Alvin Jones
2006
Jermaine Pitts
2007
Shaun Green
2008
Nic King
2009
Matt Dobson
2010
John Branch
2011
Steven Harris
2012
Scott Puschell
Kenny Tapscott
2013
Wes Franklin
2014
Anthony Orton
2015
Thomas Betts
2016
Anthony Konieczka
2017
Alveno Matthews
2018
Lawrence Baranski III
2019
Jordan Patti
2020
Cade Rouse
2021
Tanner Kennedy
THE FERRUM 8
Coach Rick Tolley
Thomas W. Brown
David D. Griffith
Patrick J. Norrell
James R. Patterson
Arthur K. Shannon
Jerry D. Stainback Jr.
Thomas J. Zborill