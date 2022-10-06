Kids Fishing Day is Saturday

SIX-MILE POST—Franklin County Department of Parks and Recreation is staging its annual Kids Fishing Derby, Saturday (Oct. 8) at Waid Recreation Area and Sports Complex.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. and fishing is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Trophies are presented to all winners.

For information, call (540) 483-9238 or visit www.playfranklincounty.com .

Eagles sweep Vikings in volleyballFranklin County swept Northside, 3-0, in a Blue Ridge District volleyball match Tuesday at Samuel M. Hawkins Central Gymnasium.

Set scores were 25-14, 25-22, 25-23.

The Eagles are 3-2 in the Blue Ridge District.

Franklin County jayvees win 10th matchFranklin County shut out Northside, 2-0, in a Blue Ridge District junior varsity volleyball match at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium Tuesday.

Set scores were 25-16, 25-18.

In the first set, Brylie Altice paced the Eagles (10-3) with nine kills, while Kailey McCown collected four digs and Malahna Hoyle totaled three kills and two blocks.

McCown registered eight digs, one kill and one block in the second set, while Hoyle tallied five kills and Maria Gutierrez registered five digs.

For the match, Madysen McCrickarard distributed 10 assists.

BFMS ends season with second-place showingSTUART—Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s golf team finished its 2022 season Wednesday with a second-place finish in a tri-match at Gordon Trent Golf Club.

The Eagles, coached by Bryan Forbes, posted a 188 total.

Drew Nolen and Kyndal Hudson each carded a 43 to pace BFMS, while Morgan Herman and Nathan Amos shot a pair of counting 51s.

Non-counting scores were turned in by Tyler Foutz (53), Caden Kelly (58) and Kynlee Cepelnik (61).

Benefit golf tournament is SaturdayThe Rocky Mount Volunteer Fire Department has scheduled its annual Fire in the Hole benefit golf tournament for Saturday (Oct.8) at Willow Creek Country Club.

Play is from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For information, contact Dylan Shipman.

Baseball team stages golf fundraiser SaturdayHARDY—The fifth annual Franklin County High School Baseball Booster Club golf tournament is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 8 at Cooper Cove Golf Club.

Shotgun start is 1 p.m.

Lunch begins at noon.

Format is four-player Captain’s Choice.

Cost is $300 per team.

Entry fee includes cart and green fees, lunch, prizes for top finishers and winners of closest to the pin, longest drive and longest putt contests and range balls.

Two mulligans and one red tee can be purchased for $15 per player.

Tournament officials need to know team captain’s name, mailing address, email address and phone number.

It is asked that checks be made payable to FCHS Baseball Club, P.O. Box 631, Rocky Mount, Va. 24151.

Entry forms can be emailed to cihylton34@gmail.com

Payment through Venmo: @EaglesBaseball-BoosterClub and Paypal: @FCHSBaseball are accepted.

Call Chris with any questions, (540) 493 3344.

Golf tournament to benefit girls lacrosse is Oct. 22Franklin County’s girls lacrosse program is staging a benefit golf tournament Saturday, Oct. 22 at Willow Creek Country Club.

The last tee time for 18 holes is 8:30 a.m., the last tee time for nine holes is 10:30 a.m.

All carts must be returned to the cart shed by noon.

For information, contact Jay Prillaman.