KIDS' FISHING DAY IS SATURDAY

A young angler waits for a fish to take his bait on Kids Fishing Day at Woody Lake at the Franklin County Recreation Park in Sontag. The event returns Saturday after a year's absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It begins at 10 a.m. and ends at noon. The event is for youth ages 15 and younger. Trophies will be awarded for the largest and smallest catches. Ages 16 and older may not assist with catching a fish, setting the hook or retrieving the fish per Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources rules.