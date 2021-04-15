A young angler waits for a fish to take his bait on Kids Fishing Day at Woody Lake at the Franklin County Recreation Park in Sontag. The event returns Saturday after a year's absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It begins at 10 a.m. and ends at noon. The event is for youth ages 15 and younger. Trophies will be awarded for the largest and smallest catches. Ages 16 and older may not assist with catching a fish, setting the hook or retrieving the fish per Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources rules.
KIDS' FISHING DAY IS SATURDAY
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
ROANOKE—Franklin County distance runners Addie Shorter and Nathan Atchue each claimed a third victory in Blue Ridge District cross country com…
CALLAWAY—Franklin County Speedway makes a second attempt to open its 2021 racing season Sunday when the Carolina Mini Stock Challenge Series m…
- Updated
CHESTER—Jacob Seaborne’s 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the third quarter proved to be the difference maker as No. 2 seed Thomas Da…
- Updated
FERRUM—It took 25 innings and more than nine hours for Virginia Wesleyan University to claim a sweep of an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (O…
SALEM—Lord Botetourt clinched the Blue Ridge District regular-season golf championship Wednesday at Hanging Rock Golf Club by besting host Nor…
- Updated
FRONT ROYAL—Ferrum College’s women’s golf team posted a 379 total and placed fourth out of six teams in the Shenandoah University Spring Invit…
- Updated
SALEM - Roanoke College used a six-run first inning surge to claim an early lead and a three-run rally in the bottom of the eighth to withsta…
- Updated
MONETA—SML Sandlot 10U baseball team is hosting and staging a four-team round-robin tournament Friday and Saturday with proceeds benefiting Ma…
- Updated
MARTINSVILLE – Martin Truex Jr. passed Joe Gibbs Racing teammate and Virginia native Denny Hamlin on lap 485 of Sunday’s rain-delayed Blue-Emu…
HUDDLESTON — Lord Botetourt extended its lead in the chase for the Blue Ridge District regular-season golf championship Tuesday at Mariners La…