Kids Fishing Day is set for Oct. 8

Kids Fishing Day

is set for Oct. 8SIX-MILE POST—Franklin County Department of Parks and Recreation is staging its annual Kids Fishing Derby, Saturday, Oct. 8 at Waid Recreation Area and Sports Complex.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. and fishing is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Trophies are presented to all winners.

For information, call (540) 483-9238 or visit www.playfranklincounty.com .

Benefit golf tournament is Oct. 8: The Rocky Mount Volunteer Fire Department has scheduled its annual Fire in the Hole benefit golf tournament for Saturday, Oct. 8 at Willow Creek Country Club.

Play is from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For information, contact Dylan Shipman.

Golf tournament to benefit girls lacrosse is Oct. 22: Franklin County’s girls lacrosse program is staging a benefit golf tournament Saturday, Oct. 22 at Willow Creek Country Club.

The last tee time for 18 holes is 8:30 a.m., the last tee time for nine holes is 10:30 a.m.

All carts must be returned to the cart shed by noon.

For information, contact Jay Prillaman.

— Staff reports