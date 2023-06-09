SIX MILE POST—David Kisir crossed the finish line in first place en route to victory in the Pigg Path 5K Saturday at Waid Recreation Area and Sports Complex.

Thirty-eight runners, both male and female, competed for the championship.

The race and the inaugural Farmstrong 5K were complementary events to the Pigg River Ramble.

Kisir completed the 3.1-mile trek in 20:29.10. His mile pace was 6:35.

Youth campaigner Catilyn Roach finished second and was the women’s overall winner in 21:58.42. Her mile pace was 7:04.

Roach bested Belah Cauley (25:54.35) and Justine Sowers (27:15.51) for the women’s title.

Rounding out the top five overallfinishers were Lucas King (23:36.35), Lincoln Sowers (24:05.62) and Isaiah Chenier (24:08.72).

The top 14 finishers broke the 30-minute mark.

McGuire wins Farmstrong 5KSIX MILE POST—Tyler McGuire won the Farmstrong 5K Obstacle Course Race Saturday at Waid Recreation Area and Sports Complex.

Forty-three runners, both male and female, competed for the championship.

McGuire finished first in 30:28.82—a 9:48 mile pace.

Rounding out the top five were Matt Rose (32:09.65), Steven Strachom (32:40.41), Greyson Strachom (33:45.50) and Ray Lowman (34:15.64).

Emily Jamison (35:36.47) claimed the win in the women’s race.

Melissa Carr (37:25.74) and Jackie Davis (38:48.33) were second and third in the division.