Knights advance in middle school South Region tournament

Christian Heritage Academy (CHA) built a 15-point lead after the first quarter and doubled the spread by game’s end Tuesday in a 48-18 boys middle school basketball victory over Westover Christian Academy of Danville in the quarterfinals of the Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA) South Region tournament.

The Knights (14-1), led by head coach Pat Arrington and assistant coach Tony Wright, advanced to Friday’s semifinals with the win.

CHA’s semifinal game is set for a 7:30 p.m. tip off at Temple Christian in Lynchburg.

The tournament’s championship game is Saturday.

There is no state tournament for middle school teams, thus the season ends with Saturday’s play.

Westover Christian advanced to the quarterfinals by winning a first-round game, while CHA earned a bye into the quarterfinals.

The Knights led 17-2 after the first quarter and 26-7 at intermission after taking the second stanza, 9-5.

An 11-4 surge by CHA in the third period enabled the Knights to push the difference to 26 points, 37-11.

CHA employed its reserves during the final, six-minute frame and they won the fourth quarter, 11-7.

Amarvion Thompson led the Bulldogs with five points.

Eleven players saw action for the Knights and all 11 scored.

Hayden Craig netted a game-best 10 points for CHA.

Also scoring were Chase Arrington with eight points, Carsen Haynes with seven, Brooks Cassady with five, Maverick Quist with four, Thomas Hudson and Griffin Zorn each with three and Kaiden Young, Hunter Manning, Ty Smith and Luke Mason each with two.

The Knights converted 20 field goals, one of which was a 3-pointer, and was 7 of 12 (58.3%) from the free-throw line.

Zorn swished CHA’s 3-pointer.