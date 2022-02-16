Knights advance in regionals, secure state tournament berth

Christian Heritage Academy (CHA) placed four players in double figures Tuesday and bested Timberlake Christian, 70-55, in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA) South Region boys varsity basketball tournament on the Knights’ home floor.

With the win, CHA advances to the tournament’s semifinals Friday at Westover Christian Academy in Danville, but more importantly, it claims one of the four berths next week’s VACA state tournament available to South Region squads.

If the Knights enter the state tournament as the No. 1 or No. 2 seed from the South Region, they’ll play their state quarterfinal game against a North Region opponent at home.

CHA faces Faith Christian School of Roanoke (5-12), which upset Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (SMLCA), 45-44, in a Tuesday quarterfinal.

In Friday’s other semifinal, Westover Christian (15-4) plays Roanoke Valley Christian School (11-10).

The Bulldogs defeated King’s Christian Academy, 57-15, and the Eagles edged Temple Christian, 40-38.

The Knights defeated the Warriors twice during the regular season. Both wins were by double-digit differences.

The Knights built a 44-20 halftime lead after taking the first quarter by nine points, 15-6, and the second stanza by 15, 29-14.

Timberlake cut eight points off its deficit by winning the third period, 18-10.

Trailing by 16 points, 54-38, Timberlake won the final frame, 17-16.

Timberlake made 20 field goals, nine of which were 3-pointers, and was 6 of 10 (60%) from the free-throw line.

Five players scored for Timberlake, four of whom finished in double figures: one with 19, one with 13 and two with 10.

All five scorers accounted for Timberlake’s nine treys: one with four, one with two and three with one.

CHA converted 28 field goals, six of which were 3-pointers, and was 8 of 12 (66.7%) from the free-throw line.

Ethan Craig netted 19 points to pace the Knights.

Also scoring were Evan Lawrence with 17 points, Matthew Craighead with 15, Malachi Hoyle with 12 and Logan Renick with seven.

Lawrence swished three 3-pointers, Hoyle made two and Craig hit one.

Warriors upset Ospreys in regionals

MONETA – Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy’s (SMLCA) boys varsity basketball team witnessed the end of its reign as Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA) state champion end Tuesday with an upset loss on its home floor in the quarterfinals of South Region boys basketball tournament.

Faith Christian School of Roanoke (5-11) edged the Ospreys (9-7), 45-44, to end SMLCA’s 2022 campaign.

With the win, the Warriors advance to Friday’s semifinals in Danville at Westover Christian Academy against Christian Heritage Academy, which bested Timberlake Christian by 15 points, 70-55, in its quarterfinal-round contest Tuesday.

Also with the victory, Faith Christian earns one of four berths in next week’s state tournament available to South Region teams.

Also qualifying for the state tournament are Christian Heritage, Westover Christian and Roanoke Valley Christian.

Faith Christian’s victory comes at the expense of an SMLCA club that routed the Warriors in their lone regular-season match-up by 33 points, 62-29, in late November.

The Warriors outscored the Ospreys by 10 points, 26-16, in the second half to erase a nine-point deficit at intermission.

SMLCA led 16-9 at the end of the first quarter and claimed the second stanza, 12-10, to craft a 28-19 halftime edge.

The Warriors won the third period, 18-12, to make the count 40-37.

The Warriors took the final frame, 8-4, to secure the triumph.