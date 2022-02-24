Knights' campaign ends with loss in state quarterfinals

The play of two 20-plus points scorers and skillful shooting from the 3-point field goal arc carried Ridgeview Christian to an 80-55 victory over South Region runner-up Christian Heritage Academy (CHA) Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA) state boys basketball tournament on the Knights' home floor.

With the win, its second this season over CHA, Ridgeview (8-9), one of three North Region teams to make the state tournament, advances to the semifinals Friday at Timberlake Christian in Forest.

The Knights’ season ends with the loss, their second in a row.

Ridgeview stops a two-game losing streak with the victory.

Levi Nice netted a game-best 29 points for Ridgeview and Ethan Perdue tallied 21.

In all, the winners placed four of their six scorers in double figures.

In three games against the Knights, Nice averaged 24 points, scoring 23, 20 and 29.

Ridgeview swished 13 3-point field goals - five in the first half and eight after intermission, including five in the third quarter - that helped them thwart any possible rallies by the Knights.

Perdue hit seven treys, while Nice, a senior, and younger brother Isaac Nice, a sophomore, each converted two and Carson Woody and Matthew Elijah each made one.

For the game, Ridgeview made 30 field goals and was 7 of 11 (63.6%) from the free-throw line.

CHA (11-8) could not counter that productivity; the Knights converted 20 field goals, four of which were 3-pointers, and were 11 of 18 (61.1%) from the free-throw line.

The loss ends the high school careers of six CHA seniors with a combined 19 years of varsity experience: Evan Lawrence (five years), Ethan Craig (four years), Luke Divers (four years), Logan Renick (two years), Malachi Hoyle (two years) and Matthew Craighead (two years).

With 1:54 to play Lawrence swished a 3-pointer that marked the final points of the season for the Knights and the trey enabled the guard to surpass the 1,000-point mark in career scoring.

Only two other CHA players have achieved this milestone: Michael Griffith and Matthew Bowden, a former teammate of Lawrence’s.

Four of CHA’s starters departed the contest with 2:25 remaining and the count 75-51. Lawrence remained on the floor with a quartet of reserves and tallied his team’s final four points.

Following his 3-pointer, the game was stopped momentarily. Lawrence was congratulated by his teammates and received a game ball, then he left the floor for the bench.

Craighead paced the Knights with 20 points; he scored 18 of those points in the second, third and fourth frames.

Lawrence finished with 14, including his 3-pointer, and Craig tallied 12, half of which he netted by swishing two treys.

Also, Divers scored six points Hoyle (3-pointer) scored three.

Ridgeview built a 13-point, 21-8, lead after the first quarter and the difference remained a double-digit one the rest of the way.

Ridgeview hit a 3-pointer to double the count, 32-16, in second stanza and the difference reached 16 twice more, including a 36-20 spread at intermission.

The two teams combined for 50 points in the third period with each scoring 25

After an early 3-pointer by Nice, the count was 41-22 and later another trey enabled the spread to hit 20 points, 46-26.

Craighead would score nine points in the quarter and his three-point play with 2:10 showing reduced the deficit to 15, 56-41.

Ridgeview opened the final from by draining two 3-pointers, then the Knights converted one of their own,

Leading 67-48, Ridgeview got a basket and two dunks by Nice to push the spread to 24, 73-49.

The difference was 26, 77-51, after two successful free throws with 2:16 left and Ridgeview would finish the game with its 13th 3-pointer to reach the 80-point mark.

The Knights were attempting to either equal or better their third-place state tournament finishing in 2005.

They were able to play two home games during their postseason run; one against Timberlake Christian in the quarterfinals of the South Region tournament and Tuesday’s contest, both of which were witnessed by boisterous crowds.

A number of fans followed the Knights to Danville for their semifinal and championship games in the region tournament too.