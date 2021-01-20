Knights capture back-to-back VACA games

Ethan Craig and Malachi Hoyle combined for a 42 points Tuesday to lead Christian Heritage Academy's CHA) boys varsity basketball team to a 58-53 Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA) triumph over Westover Christian Academy of Danville at home.
Craig tallied a game-best 25 points for the Knights (5-4), who won their second straight game, while Hoyle netted 17, including both of CHA's two 3-point field goals.
Craig (5 of 6) and Hoyle (5 of 8) were a combined 10 of 14 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter.
Their proficiency was pivotal in helping the Knights hold off a Bulldogs' rally in the closing eight-minute frame, one in which Westover outscored CHA 22-15.
CHA was limited to two field goals in the fourth quarter - one by Craig, the other by Matthew Craighead, who finished with seven points.
With the win, the Knights have produced their second, two-game winning streak of the season. After and 0-2 start, the Knights have won five of their last seven games.
The Knights have surpassed their victory total (3) of last year.
Also with the victory, CHA avenges an earlier season loss to Westover Christian. last year's VACA state runner-up.
The Knights led by 12 points, 43-31, at the start of the final frame.
CHA, which was forced a negotiate full-court pressure by Westover throughout the contest, pushed the spread to 14 points, 48-34, with 5:17 remaining and was ahead by 16, 50-34, with 4:23 left.
But within 2:01 to play, the Bulldogs were within nine points, 52-43, courtesy of a 9-2 surge.
The difference was seven points, 53-46. with 1:38 showing and five, 53-48, at the 1:29 mark.
Ten seconds later, the spread was three points, 53-50. The Bulldogs would close the gap to three once more (54-51) and four points (57-53) in the waning minute of play.
The Knights led 13-9 after the first quarter, a period in which the Bulldogs produced all of their points on three 3-point field goals.
Westover Christian finished the game with five makes from long-distance; its last two were netted during its fourth-quarter surge.
CHA won the second stanza, 17-8, to build its 13-point, C30-17 advantage at intermission.
During the second quarter, the Knights doubled the spread twice: 26-13 and 30-15.
CHA led by 11 points once (38-27), 10 twice (32-22, 41-31), nine twice (31-22, 34-25) and seven once (32-25) before seeing its lead balloon to 12 (43-31) at the end of the third period.
Westover Christian (2-3) made 20 field goals and was 8 of 10 (80%) from the free-throw line.
Dylan Aron paced the Bulldogs with 20 points, all in the second half, while Noah Burton tallied 12.
Also scoring were Chris Miller with eight points, Matthew Moore with five, Aaron Haley with four and Ashton Bettendorf with two.
Miller and Burton each hit two 3-pointers and Moore made one.
CHA made 19 field goals and was 18 of 34 (52.9%) from the line.
Also scoring for the Knights were Evan Lawrence with six points and Logan Renick with three.
TIP-INS: CHA used a 19-8 surge in the fourth quarter to erase a 10-point deficit and defeat Temple Christian, 52-51, in a VACA contest Monday in Madison Heights.
The Knights trailed 43-33 at the conclusion of three quarters of play.
Craighead netted 11 of his game-best 20 points in the closing, eight-minute period. He swished two 3-point field goals, contributed a basket and was 3 of 3 from the free-throw line during the rally.
CHA won the fourth frame, 19-8.
Temple Christian (5-4) led 14-11 after the first quarter and outscored CHA, 13-10, in the second stanza to increase its lead to 27-21 at intermission.
A 16-12 third-period spurt by Temple Christian produced its 10-point advantage heading into the final frame.
Temple Christian converted 23 field goals, two of which were 3-pointers, and was 3 of 5 (60%) from the free-throw line.
Ben Field led Temple Christian with 17 points and Richard Brown tallied 10.
Also scoring were David Smith and Travis Myers each with six points, Levi Donohue and Grayson Doss each with five and Conner Harris with two.
Field and Doss each hit a 3-pointer.
The Knights made 19 field goals, four of which were 3-pointers, and were 10of 12 (83.3%) from the free-throw line.
Craig scored 16 points, Lawrence totaled 10 and Hoyle added six.
With the win, CHA avenges a 50-47 loss to Temple Christian it suffered earlier this month.
Temple Christian suffered its second straight loss Tuesday, falling to reigning VACA state champion Regents of Charlottesville, 77-36.