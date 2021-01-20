Knights capture back-to-back VACA games

CHA, which was forced a negotiate full-court pressure by Westover throughout the contest, pushed the spread to 14 points, 48-34, with 5:17 remaining and was ahead by 16, 50-34, with 4:23 left.

But within 2:01 to play, the Bulldogs were within nine points, 52-43, courtesy of a 9-2 surge.

The difference was seven points, 53-46. with 1:38 showing and five, 53-48, at the 1:29 mark.

Ten seconds later, the spread was three points, 53-50. The Bulldogs would close the gap to three once more (54-51) and four points (57-53) in the waning minute of play.

The Knights led 13-9 after the first quarter, a period in which the Bulldogs produced all of their points on three 3-point field goals.

Westover Christian finished the game with five makes from long-distance; its last two were netted during its fourth-quarter surge.

CHA won the second stanza, 17-8, to build its 13-point, C30-17 advantage at intermission.

During the second quarter, the Knights doubled the spread twice: 26-13 and 30-15.