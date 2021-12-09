Knights capture league win on the road

ROANOKE—Christian Heritage Academy’s (CHA) boys varsity basketball team topped Faith Christian School of Roanoke by 21 points, 79-58, in a Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA) contest Tuesday.
The Knights won the boys middle school game, 55-28.
BFMS wrestlers
top Hidden ValleyBenjamin Franklin Middle School’s wrestling team bested Hidden Valley Middle School, 82-12, in a Roanoke Valley Middle School District match contested Wednesday at home.
BFMS boys, girls win in hoopsBenjamin Franklin Middle School’s boys and girls basketball teams picked up wins in Roanoke Valley Middle School District play this week.
BFMS’s boys defeated Cave Spring Middle School, 48-23. A girls game was not played because the Squires are in quarantine.
Earlier, BFMS’s girls downed Northside Middle School, 26-16.
SMLCA routs Dayspring ChristianMONETA—Eight players accounted for the scoring Tuesday as reigning Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA) state boys basketball champion Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (SMLCA) topped Dayspring Christian Academy of Blacksburg, 68-39.
The Ospreys (4-2) led 22-0 after the first quarter and 17 points, 32-15, at intermission; they were outscored 15-10 in the second stanza.
SMLCA enhanced its advantage to 20 points, 50-30, after capturing the third period, 18-15.
The Ospreys doubled the Lions’ output in the fourth quarter and won the frame 18-9 to secure the triumph, their second in a row.
SMLCA finished the game with 40 rebounds, 14 assists, 13 steals and 14 turnovers.
The Ospreys were 30 of 58 (52%) from the field, 4 of 11 (36%) from the 3-point arc.
Stacy Beverly led SMLCA with 12 points and Kendrick Davis added 11.
Don Sandige grabbed seven rebounds.
The Ospreys play King’s Christian Academy at home today at 6:30 p.m. and travel to Staunton Saturday to face Grace Christian in a contest that tips off at 2:30 p.m.
Indoor track
teams open
seasons SaturdayLYNCHBURG—Franklin County’s boys and girls varsity indoor track and field teams open their 2021-2022 seasons Saturday in an invitational meet at Liberty University.
Eagles are competing in Titan ToughmanROANOKE—Franklin County’s varsity wrestling team begins two days of competition today in the annual Titan Toughman tournament, hosted by Hidden Valley.
Action begins today at 1 p.m. Action begins Saturday at 9 a.m.
Ferrum women
host two matchesFERRUM—Ferrum College’s women’s wrestling team entertains Emory & Henry College and Greensboro (N.C.) College in a pair of dual matches today at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.
Action begins at 11 a.m.
Red Nose 5K
is set for todaySONTAG—The Rocky Mount Rotary Club is hosting and staging the Red Nose 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run today (Friday, Dec. 10) at the Franklin County Recreation Park.
Runners and walkers will pass through the recreation department’s “Land of Lights’’ Christmas displays as they compete in the race, which takes the starter’s gun at 9 p.m.
Awards and a post-race party follow the 5K.
Runners, walkers and strollers of all ages are invited to participate.
Cost for the 5K is $25, $30 for those who register on race day.
Cost for the 1-Mile Fun is $20, $25 for those who register on the day of the event.
To register for the Red Nose 5K, visit https://apm.activecommunities.com/fcpr/Activity_Search/3187
To register for the Red Nose 1-Mile Fun Run visit https://apm.activecommunities.com/fcpr/Activity_Search/3188
Volleyball clinics
are set for YMCAA series of volleyball clinics are scheduled for Dec. 13-16 at the Franklin County Family YMCA Rocky Mount branch.
Clinics slated for Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 13-14 are for beginners in the fifth through seventh grade. All skills are taught with an emphasis on serving and passing.
Clinics set for Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 15-16 are for advanced players in grades 8-12 with emphasis on hitting and combo skills.
Andy Flora is conducting the clinics.
Flora has served as head junior varsity coach at Franklin County, head coach at Benjamin Franklin Middle School, assistant varsity coach at FCHS and assistant coach at Ferrum College.
Prices are $10 for members, $20 for non-members for Dec. 13-14 and Dec. 15-16 (price includes both days) and $15 for members, $30 for non-members for Dec. 13-16 (price includes all four days).
Christmas Clash is set for December 18The annual Franklin County Christmas Clash wrestling tournament is Saturday, December 18 at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.
The tournament is for wrestlers, boys and girls, in kindergarten through eighth grade.
Cost is $25 per wrestler, $20 to enter one additional bracket, limit one extra bracket.
Spectators are admitted free.
Weigh-ins are from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.
Wrestling starts at 10 a.m.
Competitors can register at trackwrestling.com until 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17 or onsite before 8 a.m. on the day of the tournament.
Divisions are K-2, 3-5 and 6-8 in the main draw and girls only K-2, 3-5, and 6-8.
Format is round-robin Madison System.
The tournament director reserves the right to combine or alter divisions and weight classes.
First, second and third-place wrestlers in each weight class receive medals.
Virginia High School League (VHSL) rules are enforced; the undefeated wrestler wins regardless of points.
Girls registered in the girls divisions can enter a second bracket in the main draw for free. This is to ensure that girls can get matches even if participation is low. Those wanting to be double-bracketed must inform tournament officials at check-in.
For information, call tournament director Steven Leftwich, (540) 676-1130, or contact him by email: tournaments@fcwbc.org .
Johnny CASA is set for December 18The 2021 Johnny CASA 5 Miler-5K Run/Walk is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 18.
The 16th annual event takes the starter’s gun at 9 a.m.
It will be contested on its usual course which takes runners through downtown Rocky Mount.
The course features a hill descent at the start and a hill descent at the finish.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, last year’s race was staged at Benjamin Franklin Middle School. Only a 5K was contested.
In the men’s race, the top three place winners came from the two youngest age divisions.
Edward Williams, a distance runner for Patrick Henry-Roanoke claimed the championship in 17:51.95.
Williams bested Kyle Roach of Ferrum and Jonah Bowman of Callaway, both of whom are distance runners in Franklin County’s cross country/track and field program.
Also, the top two female finishers came from two of the younger age divisions: winner Caitlyn Roach (21:00.13) of Ferrum and Julianne Bowman (21:00.48) of Callaway.
Proceeds benefit the Southern Virginia Child Advocacy Center in Rocky Mount.
Early registration is $26 for individuals before Monday, Dec. 13 and $31 after that date.
On-line registration is available at www.johnnycasa5miler-5kwalk.com.
On-site race day registration is available beginning at 8 a.m.
Virtual race options are available.
For information, visit www.johnnycasa@southernvacac.org or call (540) 484-5566.