Knights capture league win on the road

Format is round-robin Madison System.

The tournament director reserves the right to combine or alter divisions and weight classes.

First, second and third-place wrestlers in each weight class receive medals.

Virginia High School League (VHSL) rules are enforced; the undefeated wrestler wins regardless of points.

Girls registered in the girls divisions can enter a second bracket in the main draw for free. This is to ensure that girls can get matches even if participation is low. Those wanting to be double-bracketed must inform tournament officials at check-in.

For information, call tournament director Steven Leftwich, (540) 676-1130, or contact him by email: tournaments@fcwbc.org .

Johnny CASA is set for December 18The 2021 Johnny CASA 5 Miler-5K Run/Walk is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 18.

The 16th annual event takes the starter’s gun at 9 a.m.

It will be contested on its usual course which takes runners through downtown Rocky Mount.