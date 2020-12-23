Knights claim first victory of campaign

Malachi Hoyle netted a team-best 21 point to lead a trio of double-figure scores Friday as Christian Heritage Academy (CHA) claimed its first victory of the 2020-21 season—a 71-64 boys varsity basketball triumph over Ridgeview Christian School at home.
With the win, CHA (1-2) breaks a five-game losing streak dating to last year’s 3-15 finish.
For the second consecutive game, CHA dressed only five players. In the win, all five scored and the Knights’ scoring was balanced.
The 71 points scored by the Knights are a season-best output.
Evan Lawrence tallied 18 points and Matthew Craighead finished with 16.
Also scoring were Luke Divers with nine points and Logan Renick with seven.
CHA led by 10 points, 40-30, at intermission after taking the first quarter, 21-12, and the second stanza, 19-18.
The Knights led by 14 points, 54-40, after three quarters after capturing the third period 14-10.
Ridgeview (1-1) used a 10-2 run to pull within six points, 56-50, with 4:05 remaining, but the Knights responded with four straight points to push the spread to 10, 60-50, with 2:16 showing.
Ridgeview, which won the final frame, 24-17, cut the gap to six points on four occasions before closing the deficit to five, 69-64.
The Knights’ free-throw shooting proficiency was a key to their victory—they were 15 of 18 from the line in the fourth quarter, 25 of 33 for the game.
Nine players saw action for the Crusaders, eight of whom scored.
Ridgeview Christian’s roster is comprised of six juniors and three seniors.
Levi Nice tallied a game-best 25 points for Ridgeview, while Ethan Perdew finished with 16.
Also scoring were Edward Riley with nine points, Noah Reinmann with five, Matthew Elijah with three and Carson Woody, Matthew Rogers and Hayden Hicks each with two.
The Crusaders made 27 field goals, three of which were 3-pointers, and were 7 of 10 (70 percent) from the free-throw line.
The Knights converted 20 field goals, six of which were 3-pointers—three by Hoyle, two by Lawrence and one by Divers.
CHA completes the 2020 portion of its schedule Tuesday when the Knights travel to Stuarts Draft for a rematch against the Crusaders.