Knights claim first victory of campaign

Malachi Hoyle netted a team-best 21 point to lead a trio of double-figure scores Friday as Christian Heritage Academy (CHA) claimed its first victory of the 2020-21 season—a 71-64 boys varsity basketball triumph over Ridgeview Christian School at home.

With the win, CHA (1-2) breaks a five-game losing streak dating to last year’s 3-15 finish.

For the second consecutive game, CHA dressed only five players. In the win, all five scored and the Knights’ scoring was balanced.

The 71 points scored by the Knights are a season-best output.

Evan Lawrence tallied 18 points and Matthew Craighead finished with 16.

Also scoring were Luke Divers with nine points and Logan Renick with seven.

CHA led by 10 points, 40-30, at intermission after taking the first quarter, 21-12, and the second stanza, 19-18.

The Knights led by 14 points, 54-40, after three quarters after capturing the third period 14-10.

Ridgeview (1-1) used a 10-2 run to pull within six points, 56-50, with 4:05 remaining, but the Knights responded with four straight points to push the spread to 10, 60-50, with 2:16 showing.