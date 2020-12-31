Knights claim second straight victory, down Ridgeview by four on the road

STUARTS DRAFT - Propelled by a 49-point second half, Christian Heritage Academy's (CHA) boys varsity basketball team rallied from an 11-point deficit at intermission to claim its second win of the season and second in a row, 75-71 over Ridgeview Christian School.
Both of the Knights' victories this season are at the expense of the Crusaders (1-2).
With the win, CHA (2-2) squares its record and is one win shy of matching last year's victory total.
The Knights' 75 points are a season-best output; they have surpassed the 70-point mark in each of their wins.
CHA won the earlier match-up at home earlier this month by seven points, 71-64.
The Knights trailed 37-26 at halftime and 54-50 after three periods of play. In the final frame, they completed their second-half comeback as Malachi Hoyle (nine points) and Matthew Craighead (eight points) combined to tally 17 of the 25 points scored by the Knights in the stanza.
CHA trailed by two points, 20-18, after the first quarter and were outscored 17-8 in the second quarter.
"Things were back and forth during the first (quarter). The second quarter is when Ridgeview got on a roll and ended up being ahead by 11 (points) at the half,'' Knights head coach Tim Wilson said.
The Knights captured the third period 24-17 and won the fourth quarter 25-17.
"I was very proud of our guys for coming out and playing tough in the third (quarter). Their hustle on defense and teamwork allowed us an opportunity to get back in the game,'' Wilson said. "We were able to maintain that momentum in the fourth quarter.''
Hoyle scored all 15 of his points after intermission. He was 5 of 7 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter, and finished the game with five steals.
A 3-pointer by Craighead put the Knights in front in the fourth quarter and Hoyle and Craighead helped secure the win with their free-throw shooting acumen.
Evan Lawrence paced the Knights with 20 points. He was 4 of 7 from the free-throw line.
Lawrence swished three of his 3-point field goals in the first quarter; his nine points accounted for half of the Knights' scoring.
Luke Divers completed a trio of double-figure scores with 12 points. He was 6 of 8 from the field. He distributed five assists.
Levi Nice tallied a game-best 35 points for Ridgeview and Edward Riley totaled 13.
"Ridgeview is not to be overlooked. Levi Nice was trouble for us from the opening tap to the final buzzer,'' Wilson said. "We knew we had to limit his touches, but the young man still had one heck of a game.