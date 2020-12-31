Knights claim second straight victory, down Ridgeview by four on the road

The Knights captured the third period 24-17 and won the fourth quarter 25-17.

"I was very proud of our guys for coming out and playing tough in the third (quarter). Their hustle on defense and teamwork allowed us an opportunity to get back in the game,'' Wilson said. "We were able to maintain that momentum in the fourth quarter.''

Hoyle scored all 15 of his points after intermission. He was 5 of 7 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter, and finished the game with five steals.

A 3-pointer by Craighead put the Knights in front in the fourth quarter and Hoyle and Craighead helped secure the win with their free-throw shooting acumen.

Evan Lawrence paced the Knights with 20 points. He was 4 of 7 from the free-throw line.

Lawrence swished three of his 3-point field goals in the first quarter; his nine points accounted for half of the Knights' scoring.

Luke Divers completed a trio of double-figure scores with 12 points. He was 6 of 8 from the field. He distributed five assists.

Levi Nice tallied a game-best 35 points for Ridgeview and Edward Riley totaled 13.