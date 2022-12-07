Knights edge Panthers in overtime

BUENA VISTA—Southern Virginia University outscored Ferrum College 11-9 in overtime Saturday for a 92-90 non-conference men’s basketball win over the Panthers on the Knights’ home floor.

The Panthers (3-5) had a chance to tie the score and possibly force a second extra stanza, but they missed two free throws with four seconds and failed to claim an offensive rebounds.

Three Southern Virginia players combined for 66 points.

Also, the Panthers placed three players in double figures: Calvin Washington tallied 21 points, Deshone Hicks scored 18 points and Marcus Neal totaled 18 points.

Washington grabbed four rebounds and distributed two assists, while Hicks corralled three rebounds and passed out nine assists and Neal pulled down four rebounds and registered two assists and two steals.

The Panthers led 46-38 at halftime.

Southern Virginia took the second half 43-35.

Ferrum converted 50.7% of its shots and 34.6% of its attempts from the 3-point arc, while Southern Virginia made 50% of its shots and 50% of its 3-point tries.

The Panthers were 72.2% from the free-throw line to the Knights’ 64.3%.

Southern Virginia out-rebounded Ferrum 41-26, but the Knights committed 19 turnovers to the Panthers’ 14.

Ferrum collected 12 steals to Southern Virginia’s six.

Ferrum returns to action today against ODAC rival Randolph College.

Tip off is 7:30 p.m. in Lynchburg.

Randolph-Macon tops Ferrum womenFERRUM—A pair of 14-7 scoring surges, one in the first quarter, the other in the third period, propelled Randolph-Macon College to a 53-46 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women’s basketball victory over Ferrum College Saturday at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.

The Panthers (3-5, 1-3 ODAC) pulled to within five points, 51-46, with 28 seconds remaining after Kayla Cabiness swished a jumper.

The Yellow Jackets netted the game’s final points, courtesy of two made free throws.

Randolph-Macon built an 11-point, 19-8 advantage with 9:09 showing, but by intermission, the count was 28-24 after Aisha Martin hit a 3-pointer with two seconds showing.

Martin finished with 15 points and claimed seven rebounds and Trina Lewis totaled 11points and grabbed six rebounds.

Catherine Kagey scored 13 points to lead Randolph-Macon (4-3, 3-0 ODAC).

Ferrum returns to action today against ODAC foe Guilford (N.C.) College.

The contest is set for 7 p.m. in Greensboro.

Women’s swim team opens season with winWINSTON-SALEM, N.C.—Ferrum College’s women’s swimming team opened its 2022-2023 season Saturday with a 250-156 victory over Salem (N.C.) College in a non-conference dual meet.

Jordan Prezio won the 100 backstroke and the 200 backstroke for Ferrum, finished second in the 50 freestyle and swam the third leg for the Panthers in a victorious showing in the 200 freestyle relay.

Also, Carley Dye swam the second leg for the winning relay quartet and placed second in the 100 backstroke and third in the 50 freestyle; Lauren Hackett was first in the 100 breaststroke, first in the 50 freestyle, first in the 200 breaststroke and was part of the triumphant relay team; and Liza Montgomery won the 1000 freestyle, 200 butterfly and the 500 freestyle and was part of the winning relay team.

“I’m proud of our team’s efforts…We’ve made improvements that we’ve been needing to make and it showed,’’ Ferrum head coach Margaret Bisnett said.

“The girls have been working really hard and they were excited to get a win under their belts,’’

The Panthers take a month-long exodus from competition; they return to the pool Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 against Sweet Briar College.

The non-conference dual, set for the William P. Swartz Gymnasium pool—Ferrum’s home facility—starts at 10 a.m.

Ferrum takes part in ODAC service projectFOREST—Ferrum College’s Athletic Department participated in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference’s (ODAC) Canned Food Drive.

Ferrum collected 1,150 items which have been donated to Saint James Community Center on Virginia 40, approximately one mile west of campus.

The league annually coordinates the conference-wide service project aimed at helping league institutions assist local organizations.

The project was conducted from Sept. 14 to Nov. 16.

Dajah Berger, Ferrum’s coordinator of Student-Athlete Success, Inclusion and Leadership, headed the college’s efforts, mobilizing the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) to assist with the collection of canned foods and other non-perishable items.