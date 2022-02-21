Knights entertain Ridgeview Christian in VACA state quarterfinals

Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA) South Region runner-up Christian Heritage Academy opens state tournament play Tuesday at home against Ridgeview Christian (7-9), the No. 3 seed from the North Region.

Tip off is 6:30 p.m.

CHA and Ridgeview split a pair of regular-season games with each team winning on its home floor.

The Knights were victorious, 56-51, at home and lost 74-69 on the road

The eight-team state tournament field is comprised of five teams from the South Region and three from the North Region due to the number of teams in each region, according to league officials.

Because the South Region was awarded a fifth berth, Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (SMLCA) has received a reprieve to its season, thus its reign as state champion is not over.

The Ospreys, who lost in the South Region quarterfinals on their home floor to Faith Christian School of Roanoke on a 3-pointer at the buzzer, are making their fourth appearance in the state tournament.

Ironically, SMLCA faces South Region champion Westover Christian Academy (17-4) of Danville in a rematch of last year's state championship game, won by the Ospreys, 40-36.

The contest is set for the Bulldogs' home floor, the court in which the Ospreys captured last year's state title.

Officials said SMLCA (9-7) earned the South's fifth berth based on season record and ranking.

The Bulldogs are the two-time state runner-up.

Westover Christian defeated SMLCA, 69-62, in a regular-season contest.

The Bulldogs and the Ospreys are rivals in the South Region's Southeast District.

In other quarterfinal-round games, North Region champion Grace Christian (8-8) School entertains Faith Christian (5-13) and North Region runner-up Regents (15-1) plays host to Roanoke Valley Christian (11-11).

The tournament's semifinals and finals are Friday and Saturday in Lynchburg at Timberlake Christian.

A CHA win Tuesday means the Knights will face the winner of the Regents-Roanoke Valley Christian game, scheduled for today, in the semifinals.

CHA is 5-4 against teams in the state-tournament field.