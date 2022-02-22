Knights fall by 13 in championship encounter

DANVILLE - Slow starts in the third and fourth quarters Saturday proved to be detrimental for Christian Heritage Academy in the Knights’ pursuit of the Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA) South Region championship.

Two-time state runner-up Westover Christian Academy opened the third frame with a 9-0 run that the Knights were able to withstand. The Bulldogs’ 11-0 surge at the beginning of the final frame proved to be too much to overcome.

Westover used that run to turn a percarious, 41-39 edge into a 13-point advantage and maintained a lead of seven points or more the rest of the way for a 64-51 region title game victory on its home floor.

The championship marks the first time that Westover (17-4) has captured a region title in boys basketball since 2002.

Despite the result, CHA’s season continues in the state tournanament, and Westover’s campaign marches on too as do those of Roanoke Valley Christian School, Faith Christian School and Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (SMLCA), the reigning VACA state champion.

Junior Josh Lewis and senior Noah Burton combined for 43 points for the Bulldogs in the triumph.

Lewis tallied a game-best 24 points, 16 of which he netted after intermission.

In the second half, Lewis made five field goals and was 6 of 6 from the free-throw line. An eight-point first half was produced by two field goals and a 4 of 8 showing from the line.

Burton finished with 19 points, nine of which he collected by hitting three 3-point field goals.

A dunk by Lewis and a 3-pointer by Aaron Salmon produced the last five points of Westover’s 11-0 run.

The Knights (11-7) pulled to within nine points, 56-47, after a 3-point play by Ethan Craig and moments later, the spread was seven on two occasions, first after a basket by Malachi Hoyle, then following two Hoyle free throws with 1:55 to play.

But CHA would not score again and Hoyle would foul out soon thereafter.

Westover finished the game with a 6-0 run that included a basket and a 4 of 4 display from the line.

The Bulldogs made five 3-pointers for the game, and four other players contributed 21 points to the triumph.

Westover outscored CHA, 23-12, over the final eight minutes of play.

Only six players saw action for the Knights and five scored.

Matthew Craighead (3-pointer) led CHA with 14 points, while Craig netted 13 and Evan Lawrence finished with 12, including two 3-pointers.

Also scoring were Logan Renick (3-pointer) with seven and Hoyle with five.

Despite the slow start to the second half, the Knights won the third quarter 17-16.

Trailing 34-22, the Knights used an 8-0 surge, one in which Craig and Lawrence each netted four points, to pull within four.

Down 38-30, the Knights answered with a 9-0 surge to take their only lead of the game, 39-38, with 10.5 seconds left in the stanza.

Lawrence swished back-to-back 3-pointers and Craighead hit a go-ahead trey.

But just as the horn sounded, Westover recaptured the lead when Burton nailed a 3-pointer.

The two rivals were deadlocked at 5 early, but the Bulldogs were able to break the stalemate and take an 11-9 edge after the first quarter.

A Lawrence deuce tied the score at 18. Westover broke the deadlock with a 5-0 run and was in front by three, 25-22, at halftime.

The Bulldogs’ 9-0 run at the start of the second half featured two dunks by Lewis and a 3-pointer by Burton.

Knights down Faith Christian in semifinals

DANVILLE - Evan Lawrence scored a game-best 26 points Friday night to lead Christian Heritage Academy to a 57-36 victory over Faith Christian School of Roanoke in the semifinals of the Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA) South Region boys basketball tournament at Westover Christian Academy.

Lawrence swished a game-best five 3-pointers, four of which he netted after intermission.

For the game, the Knights converted 21 field goals, six of which were 3-pointers, and was 9 of 21 (42.9 %) from the free-throw line.

CHA outscored Faith Christian 16-5 in the second stanza to turn a 7-6 lead into a 23-11 cushion at halftime.

The Knights won the third period, 19-15, and took the final frame, 15-10.

Ethan Craig (3-pointer) scored 12 points for CHA and Matthew Craighead tallied 10.

Also scoring were Malachi Hoyle with six points, Logan Renick with two and Luke Divers with one.

The Warriors made 15 field goals, two of which were 3-pointers, and were 4 of 9 (44.4%) from the free-throw line.

Aaron Ridge led Faith Christian with 10 points.Also scoring were Landon Newton (3-pointer) and Bennett Carmouche (3-pointer) each with seven points, Mason Ridge with six and Jonah Petri, Christian Crosby and Alex Caywood each with two.​