Knights finish third in national invitational

DAYTON, Tenn.—Paced by the individual performances of Chase Arrington and Wyatt Gardner, both of whom placed among the top 20 finishers, Christian Heritage Academy’s boys middle school cross country team finished third in Saturday’s National Association of Christian Athletics (NACA) Invitational.

Five squads competed for top team accolades in the boys middle school division.

Arrington finished 17th in a field of 57 runners in 13:16.21 and Gardner came in 18th in 13:16.21.

Homeschool Eagles captured top team laurels with 20 points as each of seven runners broke the 13 1/2-minute mark.

In cross country, the team score is determined by adding the finishing places of a squad’s top five runners.

If a team fails to enter a complete, five-runner squad, it is not eligible and the places are credited to competitors from complete teams for the purposes of scoring.

The Homeschool Eagles scoring finishes were 1,3,4, 5 and 7 for 20 points.

Raegan Flickenger, the squad’s top runner, won the race in 11:48:04.

CSTHEA (44), Christian Heritage (92), Kentucky Trail Crushers (108) and Hattiesburg Forerunners (122) placed second through fifth.