Knights have plans to slay the pool

Christian Heritage Academy (CHA) has announced plans to add swimming for boys and girls to its interscholastic athletics roster.

The school already fields teams in boys and girls cross country, boys basketball, volleyball and boys and girls outdoor track and has competed in boys and girls soccer, girls basketball and baseball in past years.

Plans are for the Knights to begin competition in December, CHA Athletic Director Nancy Castillo said in an email.

It’s possible that swimming will compete as a club sport this year. The Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA) does not sponsor swimming.

Todd King, who coaches boys and girls cross country at the school, has been selected to lead the new program. The Knights will host meets at Franklin County Family YMCA’s William Lee Cooper Aquatics Center.

CHA will share the venue with Franklin County High School’s boys and girls squads and the YMCA’s Riptide swim team.

“To my knowledge there is no other VACA school that has swimming,’’ Castillo said. “For us, it’s a year that (swimming) will look more like a club sport in terms of competition.