Knights middle school team defeats Faith-Hurt

HURT—Christian Heritage Academy’s boys team defeated Faith Christian Academy of Hurt 43-9 Friday to improve its record to 13-1 (7-0 in district play)

The loss dropped the Lions to 0-13.

Both teams got off to a slow start and the game was tied up at the end of the first quarter 2-2.

The Knights doubled up the score in the second period and ended up with a 14-7 lead at halftime.

CHA extended its lead in the third quarter and was ahead 31-9 at the end of the period.

The Knights won the final frame, 12-0.

Chase Arrington led the Knights with nine points.

Also scoring were Carsen Haynes with seven points, Luke Mason and Thomas Hudson each with six, Jayden Martin with four, Griffin Zorn with three Brooks Cassady, Hayden Craig, Ty Smith and Hunter Manning each with two.

Hayden Singleton led the Lions with four points.

Knights drop first game of the season to Ospreys: Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy’s (SMLCA) boys middle school basketball team ended Christian Heritage Academy’s bid for a perfect season Thursday with a 38-34 victory over the Knights on their home floor.

The Ospreys led at the end of the first quarter 17-9 and at halftime 25-18.

The Knights rallied in the third frame and produced a two-point, 29-27, lead at period’s end.

CHA head coach Doug Mason said strong defense by his team was the key to its rally.

The Ospreys overcame the deficit and secured the 11-5 scoring surge in the final frame.

Robert Robertson paced SMLCA with a game-best 17 points.

Chase Arrington led the Knights with 12 points.

Also scoring were Luke Mason with nine points, Jayden Martin with seven and Hayden Craig with six.

Mason grabbed a team-best 14 rebounds.