Christian Heritage Academy opens its 2021-2020 boys varsity basketball season Tuesday with a home game against Faith Christian School of Roanoke.

The middle school boys team opens the doubleheader with its season opener at 5 p.m. with the varsity game to follow.

The school plans to honor local veterans between the two games.

Veterans who would like to attend and be recognized are asked to email Nancy Castillo: ncastillo@chaknights.org .