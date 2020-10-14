Knights, Ospreys compete in Warrior Run

ROANOKE — Faith Christian School of Roanoke claimed two team championships and Roanoke Valley Christian captured one Friday in the Warrior Run cross country meet at Faith Christian.

The Warriors won the 5K boys varsity meet with a perfect score (15) and bested Christian Heritage Academy (CHA), 24-50, in a five-team, two-mile boys middle school contest that saw Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (SMLCA) finish in fifth with 103 points.

Roanoke Valley Christian defeated SMLCA, 17-44, to win the girls middle school two-miler, its lone title.

A team championship was not awarded in the 5K girls varsity race as no team fielded a complete scoring squad of five runners.

Faith Christian and Roanoke Valley Christian each had four runners in an eight-runner field.

Claiming individual accolades in the four races were Jonah Petri (Faith Christian, boys varsity, 19:39.20); Priscilla Keller (Roanoke Valley Christian, girls varsity, 24:45.60); Benja Bravo (Faith Christian, boys middle school, 14:44.40); and Aubrey Ferguson (Roanoke Valley Christian, girls middle school, 18:52.90).

CHA had two runners in the boys varsity race: freshman Paul Hicks (30:05.80) finished eighth in a 14-runner field and junior Austin Spence (51:46.50) was 14th.