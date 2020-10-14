Knights, Ospreys compete in Warrior Run

ROANOKE — Faith Christian School of Roanoke claimed two team championships and Roanoke Valley Christian captured one Friday in the Warrior Run cross country meet at Faith Christian.
The Warriors won the 5K boys varsity meet with a perfect score (15) and bested Christian Heritage Academy (CHA), 24-50, in a five-team, two-mile boys middle school contest that saw Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (SMLCA) finish in fifth with 103 points.
Roanoke Valley Christian defeated SMLCA, 17-44, to win the girls middle school two-miler, its lone title.
A team championship was not awarded in the 5K girls varsity race as no team fielded a complete scoring squad of five runners.
Faith Christian and Roanoke Valley Christian each had four runners in an eight-runner field.
Claiming individual accolades in the four races were Jonah Petri (Faith Christian, boys varsity, 19:39.20); Priscilla Keller (Roanoke Valley Christian, girls varsity, 24:45.60); Benja Bravo (Faith Christian, boys middle school, 14:44.40); and Aubrey Ferguson (Roanoke Valley Christian, girls middle school, 18:52.90).
CHA had two runners in the boys varsity race: freshman Paul Hicks (30:05.80) finished eighth in a 14-runner field and junior Austin Spence (51:46.50) was 14th.
There were 38 runners in the boys middle school race.
For CHA, Wyatt Gardner (15:29.70) and Chase Arrington (15:34.50) placed third and fourth.
Also, Lucas King (16:58.00) finished ninth and Eli Weems (17:19.10) was 11th, followed by Heath Spencer (20:08.10) in 26th, Aydin Gardner (20:22.10) in 27th and Yobani Rodriguez (22:12.80) in 30th.
For SMLCA, Stacey Beverley (17:38.40) came in 14th, followed by Nehemiah Ramaker (18:30.50) in 17th, Plyler Davis (19:36.90) in 20th, Peyston Ewing (21:20.70) in 28th, Grayson Fleener (21:41.50) in 29th, Dustin Sisk (27:42.40) in 34th, Preston Belcher (29:40.90) in 35th and Peyton Best (29:43.00) in 36th.
In the girls middle school race, Selah Bach (23:31.60) and Chelsea Chattin (23:34.80) were seventh and eight in a 15-runner field.
Also, Chloe Dolce (29:35.80), Raelynn Campbell (29:37.30) and Kaylee Chattin (29:39.40) were 12th, 13th and 14th.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!