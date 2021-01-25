Knights run winning streak to three, topple Timberlake in OT

Timberlake had a chance to win the game late in regulation.

Timberlake (6-2) got the ball inside to Cam Walker and he was fouled by CHA Evan Lawrence as he attempted a base-line jumper with 1.4 seconds remaining.

Walker was awarded two free-throw tries, but he missed both.

The Knights rebounded the second miss, but there was not enough time from them to advance the ball for a potential game-winning shot.

The Knights led 15-10 after the first quarter, but they surrendered that edge following a 20-13 second-stanza surge by Timberlake that produced its 30-28 advantage at intermission.

CHA won the third period 12-10 to square the count at 40, and each team netted 15 points in the final frame of regulation.

Tucker Shrewsbury led Timberlake with 20 points and Walker tallied 19.

Craighead netted a game-best 25 points and Lawrence totaled 18.

"It was a solid team effort on both sides of the ball for us. I was super proud of how the boys played with confidence and composure - not letting the moment get too big for them,'' Wilson said.