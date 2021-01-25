Knights run winning streak to three, topple Timberlake in OT

FOREST - Christian Heritage Academy (CHA) extended its winning streak to three games last week with a 68-64 Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA) boys varsity basketball victory over Timberlake Christian.
With the win, CHA (6-4) avenges a 14-point, 59-35, season-opening loss at home to Timberlake, which is a season removed from capturing the VACA South Region championship and placing fourth in the state tournament.
Also, during the Knights' winning streak, they've bested 2020 VACA state runner-up Westover Christian Academy of Danville at home.
With the win, CHA has tripled its victory total from a year ago when the Knights managed to claim only three triumphs.
"Timberlake is a perennial favorite to win our district (VACA Southeast), so we knew coming (into the game) that we would have our hands full,'' Knights head coach Tim Wilson said.
"The game was back and forth from the opening tip to the final buzzer of regulation.''
The score was even at 40 after three quarters and at 55 at the end of regulation.
In the extra, four-minute session, Matthew Craighead swished two 3-point field goals for the Knights and Malachi Hoyle made 5 of 6 attempts from the free-throw line to account for 11 of CHA's 13 points.
Timberlake had a chance to win the game late in regulation.
Timberlake (6-2) got the ball inside to Cam Walker and he was fouled by CHA Evan Lawrence as he attempted a base-line jumper with 1.4 seconds remaining.
Walker was awarded two free-throw tries, but he missed both.
The Knights rebounded the second miss, but there was not enough time from them to advance the ball for a potential game-winning shot.
The Knights led 15-10 after the first quarter, but they surrendered that edge following a 20-13 second-stanza surge by Timberlake that produced its 30-28 advantage at intermission.
CHA won the third period 12-10 to square the count at 40, and each team netted 15 points in the final frame of regulation.
Tucker Shrewsbury led Timberlake with 20 points and Walker tallied 19.
Craighead netted a game-best 25 points and Lawrence totaled 18.
"It was a solid team effort on both sides of the ball for us. I was super proud of how the boys played with confidence and composure - not letting the moment get too big for them,'' Wilson said.
CHA achieved its winning streak with three victories in four days: two on the road (Temple Christian and Timberlake) and one at home (Westover).
The Knights have one game scheduled this week (Tuesday at Faith Christian Academy- Hurt at home).
"It was a busy week of basketball for us and I'm thankful that we were able to close it out with a win against a quality opponent,'' Wilson said.
TIP-INS: CHA is 4-1 in games played on the road this season with wins over Ridgeview Christian, Faith Christian Academy-Hurt, Temple Christian and Timberlake Christian. Its lone road setback is to Westover Christian.
Timberlake Christian's loss is its first at home this season.
Shrewsbury entered the game averaging a team-best 20 points-per-game.
Other pre-game averages were Ethan Bryant (15.0 rebounds-per-game), Tae Colbert (5.0 assists-per-game), Luke Burrill (3.0 steals-per-game) and Walker (3.0 blocks-per-game).