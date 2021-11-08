Knights score final-frame TD, edge Force for Superbowl title

SALEM - Top seed Cave Spring Knights scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 2-yard run with 3:39 remaining, then held No. 2 seed Franklin County Force at bay for an 8-6, come-from-behind triumph in Saturday's 38th Jim Carroll Regional Sandlot Superbowl (10U Tri-County division) at Salem Stadium-Willis White Field.
The Force was attempting to win the Superbowl championship in a second age division- in 2019, they defeated the Knights, 6-0, for the 8U championship.
Area sandlot regular-season and playoff competition was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cave Spring (11-0) completes an undefeated season with its second win of the campaign over the Force (9-2).
Cave Spring led 2-0 at intermission; the Knights scored a safety on the last play of the half.
The Force erased that deficit when Austin Mcgill scored with 2:02 left in the third period.
The Force attempted a 2-point, extra-point kick to create six-point difference, but Mcgill's try hit the crossbar.
The Knights and the Force entered Saturday's match-up with a combined 19-1 record.
The Franklin County Sandlot Football Association has sanctioned youth tackle football in the county for 24 years.
Since 1996, nine Franklin County teams have won Sandlot Superbowl championships and 11 others have finished as the runner-up.
FRANKLIN COUNTY FORCE 10U
PLAYERS: Owen Ellis, James Tuck, Noah Oakman, Chandon Phillips, Kobe Berger, Zachary Leftwich, Jon Tuck, Isaiah Harper, Ryan Warren, Everett Arner, Peyton Kinzie, Owen Parrish, Noah Simpson, Austin Mcgill, Lane Matthews, Camden Cooper, Timothy Robertson, Xander Carter, Maverick Quist, Jake Hypes, Charlie White, Connor D'Heron, Kevin Harvey.
COACHES: Jamie Tuck (head coach), Matt Mcgill (assistant coach), Mickey Phillips (assistant coach), Steven Leftwich (assistant coach), Allen Temple (assist coach), Shane Cooper (assistant coach).