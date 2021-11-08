Knights score final-frame TD, edge Force for Superbowl title

SALEM - Top seed Cave Spring Knights scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 2-yard run with 3:39 remaining, then held No. 2 seed Franklin County Force at bay for an 8-6, come-from-behind triumph in Saturday's 38th Jim Carroll Regional Sandlot Superbowl (10U Tri-County division) at Salem Stadium-Willis White Field.

The Force was attempting to win the Superbowl championship in a second age division- in 2019, they defeated the Knights, 6-0, for the 8U championship.

Area sandlot regular-season and playoff competition was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cave Spring (11-0) completes an undefeated season with its second win of the campaign over the Force (9-2).

Cave Spring led 2-0 at intermission; the Knights scored a safety on the last play of the half.

The Force erased that deficit when Austin Mcgill scored with 2:02 left in the third period.

The Force attempted a 2-point, extra-point kick to create six-point difference, but Mcgill's try hit the crossbar.

The Knights and the Force entered Saturday's match-up with a combined 19-1 record.