Knights' second-half play leads to triumph

The tournament was shortened to 18 holes because second-round play on Tuesday was canceled becuase of rain.

Five teams turned in team scores.

The University of Lynchburg (343) claimed top laurels by eight shots over Southern Virginia University (351). Sweet Briar College (425) was third, followed by Ferrum (431) and Bob Jones University (478).

For the Panthers, Hunter Tharpe finished 13th in a 30-player field with a 94 and Jiwanan Masoot was 14th with a 96.

Also, Caroline King came in tied for 21st with a 106 and Arin Bunker was 27th with as 135.

Johnson & Wales, Pfeiffer (N.C.) University and Shenandoah University did not have the required number of golfers (4) to post a team score.

Lynchburg’s Emily Brubaker captured medalist accolades with an 8-over-par 79.

Samantha Cornelius of Johnson & Wales and Kate Matthews of Bob Jones shared runner-up honors with a pair of 85s, while Southern Virginia’s Maybel Harris and Lynchburg’s NoraNoel Nolen were deadlocked in fourth with a pair of 86s.

There was a two-way tie for sixth at 88 and a three-way tie for eighth at 89.