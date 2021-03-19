Knights' second-half play leads to triumph

FERRUM—Southern Virginia doubled the second-half scoring count on Ferrum College Wednesday and bested the Panthers in a non-conference women’s lacrosse match at W.B. Adams Stadium, 16-10.
The Knights (4-2) led 6-5 at intermission and enhanced their victory with a 10-5 scoring spurt after halftime.
The Panthers (4-3) suffered their third straight loss.
Southern Virginia took control of the match courtesy of a six-goal surge that lasted 10 minutes and broke a stalemate at 7.
The count was 4-1 in the Knights’ favor before Ferrum rallied by netting four of the final six first-half goals.
Alissa Johnson netted a match-best six goals to pace Southern Virginia and she assisted on two other scores.
Also Paige Seivers tallied three goals and passed out three assists.
For Ferrum, Erin Reynolds scored three goals, Kaitlyn Harley tallied two goals and passed out an assist and Natalie Hughes, Megan Allen, Reagan Aldridge, Micaela Harvey (Franklin County) and Biance Cellitto each netted a goal.
Also, Hughes distributed an assist.
Southern Virginia outshot Ferrum, 38-23, and claimed possession of 26 ground balls to 20 for the Panthers.
Each team won 16 draw controls.
Ferrum was 2 of 10 in free-position shots as opposed to Southern Virginia’s 0 of 3 clip.
The Panthers committed 24 turnovers to 18 by the Knights.
Southern Virginia netminder Jessica Webb (32) collected eight saves in 60 minutes of action.
Ferrum goalkeeper Harley Steger (0-1) played 46 minutes and totaled 13 of the Panthers’ 16 saves.
The Panthers return to action Saturday for its Senior Day against Sweet Briar College.
The non-conference match begins at 1 p.m. at Adams Stadium.
Ferrum’s squad features four seniors.
Panthers begin two
weeks of road playBUENA VISTA—Ferrum College’s football team seeks its first victory of the season and the first of Cleive Adams’ term as the Panthers’ head coach tonight against Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) foe Southern Virginia University.
Kickoff is 7 p.m.
Ferrum and Southern Virginia each brings an 0-2 record into the contest. Both marks are comprised of a pair of conference defeats.
The Panthers have been bested twice at home: first by current conference leader Emory & Henry College, 17-0, and second by reigning league champion Bridgewater College, 26-16.
Ferrum will not play another home game during an abbreviated spring 2021 season unless it finishes better than an unknown opponent in the week No. 6 seed game approved by the ODAC for this season.
Ferrum’s series against Southern Virginia will end after tonight’s game.
The Knights, a football-only member of the ODAC, are moving to the USA South Athletic Conference for full sports membership this fall.
Ferrum Director of Athletics John Sutyak said in a previous story published by The Franklin News-Post that Southern Virginia does not appear on future Panthers football schedules as a non-conference opponent.
Once Averett University joins the ODAC for all sports, the league will feature seven football teams, each team would need three, non-conference games to fill a 10-game schedule.
The Panthers led a six-game series against the Knights, 5-1.
Southern Virginia’s lone win in the series was achieved at W.B Adams Stadium during Dave Davis’ tenure as head coach. Last year marked the first meeting between the two teams since 2012.Ferrum’s second road game of the season in Friday, March 26 in Greensboro, N.C. against Guilford College.
Vixens post perfect
tennis victorySWEET BRIAR- Sweet Briar College turned in a perfect effort in its 9-0 triumph over Ferrum College in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women’s tennis match Tuesday at the Dennis Van Der Meer Tennis Center.
The Vixens (5-2, 3-0 ODAC) swept singles play, winning each match in straight sets by a 6-0, 6-0 count and claiming three, eight-game pro set doubles events,winning each by an 8-0 score.
The Panthers (0-4, 0-3 ODAC) have lost eight straight matches dating to last season.
Ferrum returns to action Friday, March 26 against league foe Emory & Henry College.
Match time is 3 p.m. at the Burrows-Skeens Tennis Courts.
Sweet Briar edges
Ferrum in overtimeAMHERST—Sweet Briar College netted the match-winning goal after 4:25 of sudden-victory overtime play Tuesday for a 2-1 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) field hockey win over Ferrum College.
The match was played at Amherst County High School.
Alexis Jones tallied the match-winning goal for the Vixens (1-2, 1-2 in the ODAC), who won for the first time this season.
Sweet Briar took the initial lead, 1-0, when Brynna Hughes scored in the third quarter—at the 42:27 mark of the match.
Tatianna Roberts’ unassisted goal in the final frame of regulation—at the 51:45 mark of the match- evened the count.
“(The match) was a battle. I was proud that we responded positively after going down a goal. It was great to see us dig deep to tie it up and force OT,’’ Panthers head coach Carrie Austin said.
“It’s unfortunate that the ball didn’t roll our way in the end. We’ll take the lessons (learned) and grow from (them).’’
The Panthers (0-3, 0-3 ODAC) have lost 14 straight matches dating to their last win, 2-0 over Southern Virginia University in September 2019.
Sweet Briar outshot Ferrum 13-8 and held a 7-6 edge in shots on goal at match’s end.
Roberts totaled four shots for the Panthers, while Jones took six shots for the Vixens.
Brigitte Gorman assisted on a goal for Sweet Briar.
Penalty corners were even at 5.
Sweet Briar committed 38 fouls to Ferrum’s 10.
Rosemary Austin (1-2), the Vixens’ goalkeeper, rergistered three saves, while Panthers’ counterpart Mia Holmes (0-3) recorded five saves.
Ferrum returns to action today against ODAC foe Bridgewater College.
Match time at W.B. Adams Stadium is 7 p.m.
Women’s golf finishes fourth in openerMATTHEWS, N.C.—Ferrum College’s women’s golf team opened its 2021 spring season Monday with a fourth-place finish in the Johnson & Wales University Spring Invitational contested at the Emerald Lakes Golf Club.
The tournament was shortened to 18 holes because second-round play on Tuesday was canceled becuase of rain.
Five teams turned in team scores.
The University of Lynchburg (343) claimed top laurels by eight shots over Southern Virginia University (351). Sweet Briar College (425) was third, followed by Ferrum (431) and Bob Jones University (478).
For the Panthers, Hunter Tharpe finished 13th in a 30-player field with a 94 and Jiwanan Masoot was 14th with a 96.
Also, Caroline King came in tied for 21st with a 106 and Arin Bunker was 27th with as 135.
Johnson & Wales, Pfeiffer (N.C.) University and Shenandoah University did not have the required number of golfers (4) to post a team score.
Lynchburg’s Emily Brubaker captured medalist accolades with an 8-over-par 79.
Samantha Cornelius of Johnson & Wales and Kate Matthews of Bob Jones shared runner-up honors with a pair of 85s, while Southern Virginia’s Maybel Harris and Lynchburg’s NoraNoel Nolen were deadlocked in fourth with a pair of 86s.
There was a two-way tie for sixth at 88 and a three-way tie for eighth at 89.
“For our first tournament in (more than) a year, I am proud of how we competed,’’ Ferrum head coach Erick Cox said. “The course was very tough, and I believe if the second round (had not been) postponed, we would have done several strokes better.
“Several of our women haven’t had the time to play much due to being in season with other sports, so overall, I was really pleased.’’
Tharpe competes for the women’s swimming team and Bunker plays for the women’s basketball team.
“The future is bright with this group,’’ Cox said.
Ferrum plays in the Max and Susan Smith Invitational Sunday at The Dominion Club in Glen Allen.