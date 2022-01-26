Knights slay Warriors in VACA district contest

Christian Heritage Academy built a 20-point halftime lead Tuesday and fought off a second-half rally by Faith Christian School of Roanoke for a 60-50 Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA) Southwest District boys varsity basketball contest at home.

The Knights (6-3, 4-1 VACA Southwest), who claimed their third straight win, led by nine points, 21-12, after the first quarter and 39-19 at intermission, courtesy of an 18-7 second-stanza surge.

The Warriors won the third period, 12-10, and trailed by 18 points, 49-31, heading into the final frame.

Faith Christian took the fourth quarter by eight points, 19-11.

Eight players scored for the Warriors, one of whom finished in double figures with 11 points.

The Warriors made 16 field goals, five of which were 3-pointers, and were 13 of 17 (76.5%) from the free-throw line.

Five players, each with one, accounted for Faith Christian's 3-pointers.

Five players scored for the Knights, four of whom were in double figures and accounted for 56 points.

Ethan Craig led CHA with 21 points. He made seven field goals, all from inside the 3-point arc, and was 7 of 9 (77.8%) from the free-throw line.

Matthew Craighead tallied 13 points and Evan Lawrence and Malachi Hoyle each netted 11.

Lawrence scored all of his points in the first half.

Also scoring was Brodey Oakes with four points.

The Knights converted 23 field goals, two of which were 3-pointers, and were 12 of 18 (66.7%) from the free-throw line.

Hoyle and Craighead each swished a 3-pointer for CHA.